ICI Homes Honored with Laurel Awards

-- ICI Homes was recognized with numerous honors at the annual Laurel Awards competition. Presented by the Northeast Florida Builders Association's Sales and Marketing Council, the Laurel Awards is an annual competition recognizing sales, marketing and design excellence. ICI Homes received Laurel awards in several categories including:- Cindy Voyles at Tamaya. Voyles also received Top Producer for On-Site Agent Representing a Builder and honored with a production award for On-Site Agent Representing a Builder in the $20 - $25 Million category. A leader among the ICI Homes family for more than 18 years, Voyles was the Top Producer company-wide in 2016 with an annual closing volume of $20 million with 41 units closed in Tamaya.– The Jacksonville ICI Homes North Florida Division Design Center at 14785 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 3, in Jacksonville.– The Brooke model in Nocatee (Outlook at Twenty Mile.)– Serena ($375,001-$400,000 category), Egret V ($500,001-$525,000 category), Madeline ($525,001-$550,000 category) and Marabella ($550,001-$575,000.)--Serena ($375,001-$400,000 category) and Brooke ($525,001-$550,000 category.)Additionally, ICI Homes was recognized in several business partner awards including Merchandising Plus, Inc.'s Best Interior Merchandising in the $450,001-$500,000 category for the Egret II at Amelia National, Sisler Johnston Interior Design's Best Interior Merchandising in the $500,001-$550,000 category for the Lucca at Tamaya and Clockwork Marketing's Best Direct Mail Campaign targeting Mayo Clinic Jacksonville professionals at Tamaya."The Laurel Awards demonstrate the dedication of our team at ICI Homes, where we are passionate about creating customizable home designs with the highest quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service," said ICI Homes North Florida Division President Don Wilford. "We are honored to receive this recognition from the Laurel Awards' judges and our peers in the building industry."For more information, visit http://www.icihomes.com