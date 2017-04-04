 
Warranty Squad - A Great Way For Drivers To Get Extended Coverage

Having extended auto warranty for your car or truck is vital, and Warranty Squad has partnered with some of the leading providers in the nation.
 
ATLANTA - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Buying a car or truck is a huge investment and you may be wondering if buying an extended warranty is worth it. Everyone has their own opinion, but in most cases, buying an extended warranty is definitely worth the cost.

For example, as we all know, no matter how well kept the vehicle is, at some point you will have to take the vehicle in for repairs. So at that point, you can either pay out of pocket, which most people would rather not do, or you can get coverage so that the warranty provider pays for the bulk of the repairs.

That is one of the main reasons why people eventually sign up for extended coverage. Because just like with car accidents and insurance, you never know when it is going to happen, and you would rather be fully prepared than not prepared at all.

A few other reasons why more people are getting coverage these days is because most plans come with free car rental (usually up to about 7 days), free roadside assistance (which can easily eliminate one bill for some people) and being able to select any repair shop without worrying to much about to cost.

So for those of you who are currently in the market for a used vehicle, be sure to visit their website for more information on warranties and free quotes. The website is https://www.warrantysquad.com/extended-auto-warranty/ and they are always adding more articles so be sure visit often.
