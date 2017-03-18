 
Industry News





Australia Post - Small Business Hive - Enterprise Monkey - Smarter Mobile Apps Workshop

Australia Post - Small Business Hive is organising a workshop on how to grow your business leads and revenue with smarter mobile apps.
 
GEELONG, Australia - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Australia Post is one of the most trusted organisation in Australia. It is a self funded government enterprise which provides a variety of services including parcel and mail, money and insurance and business solutions.
Small Business Hive is a coworking space located in the heart of Geelong meant for small, micro and startup businesses.
It aims to benefit the business community and hundreds of established businesses.

Aamir Qutub, CEO, Enterprise Monkey will be the speaker at the workshop who was recently shortlisted as a finalist to win the young business leader of the year award at Optus My Business Awards 2016. The young business leader has conducted numerous workshops to help the business community.

"With a smarter mobile app you can put your revenue on autopilot and get more leads for your business. Usually startups and business owners are confused about how to get business with a mobile app. We wish to guide them and find direction ", said Aamir Qutub, CEO Enterprise Monkey

"With this workshop, my goal is to help the business community to understand what smarter mobile apps are and what they can do for business growth", he added.

The complete details of the workshop can be found here. (https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/transforming-your-busines...)

For Further Information or to Schedule an Interview Contact Uzair Khan on 03 9005 6830 or Email: reach@enterprisemonkey.com.au

Enterprise Monkey
***@enterprisemonkey.com.au
Email:***@enterprisemonkey.com.au Email Verified
