Dress for Success SW Florida Presents "A Fashion Night in Black & White"

Presented by Founding Sponsor White House Black Market, Dress for Success SW Florida rolls out the red carpet for its annual signature event
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dress for Success SW Florida is excited to once again roll out the red carpet for its annual signature event: A Fashion Night in Black & White. The event will be held on Friday, May 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida. Guests are invited to wear their finest black and white cocktail attire for an evening of fun and fashion to support Dress for Success SW Florida. The evening will include hors d'oeuvres, champagne, dinner, live and silent auctions, and a fashion show with a preview of the White House Black Market (WHBM) summer collection. Tickets are $125 each and $1200 for a table.

Barbara Dell, CEO of Dress for Success SW Florida, is thrilled for this year's theme "Never Give Up," a key phrase used to encourage and empower clients. Money raised from this annual event will benefit the new Women Empowered Through Employment Series (W.E.T.E.S.) for unemployed and underemployed women in the community. W.E.T.E.S. is a new employer-driven program designed by Dress for Success SW Florida to empower women through sessions including "How to Dress for Success," resume preparation, consultations, and mock interviews. Karen Anderson, President of the Board of Directors for Dress for Success of SW Florida, is the chairman for this exciting program that will begin in June.

The fashion models for the evening will be Dress for Success SW Florida clients who will be styled at a local White House Black Market boutique. Following the fashion presentation, WHBM will donate the outfits to the women for their personal and professional needs.

The Founding Sponsor is White House Black Market. Elizabeth K. Galeana Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the Career Center Champion. Other sponsors to date are: 227 Partners, Arthrex, Card Systems, Conric PR & Marketing, Edison National Bank,eBella Magazine, entech, First Florida Integrity Bank, Hodges University, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point and Spa, Jaguar of Fort Myers, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A., MidWestOne Bank, Stevens Construction, and Windfall.  Sponsorships are still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nickole Hendra at 239.689.4992 (tel:(239)%20689-4992) or visit www.dfsswflorida.org.

