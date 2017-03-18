News By Tag
Dress for Success SW Florida Presents "A Fashion Night in Black & White"
Presented by Founding Sponsor White House Black Market, Dress for Success SW Florida rolls out the red carpet for its annual signature event
Barbara Dell, CEO of Dress for Success SW Florida, is thrilled for this year's theme "Never Give Up," a key phrase used to encourage and empower clients. Money raised from this annual event will benefit the new Women Empowered Through Employment Series (W.E.T.E.S.)
The fashion models for the evening will be Dress for Success SW Florida clients who will be styled at a local White House Black Market boutique. Following the fashion presentation, WHBM will donate the outfits to the women for their personal and professional needs.
The Founding Sponsor is White House Black Market. Elizabeth K. Galeana Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the Career Center Champion. Other sponsors to date are: 227 Partners, Arthrex, Card Systems, Conric PR & Marketing, Edison National Bank,eBella Magazine, entech, First Florida Integrity Bank, Hodges University, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point and Spa, Jaguar of Fort Myers, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A., MidWestOne Bank, Stevens Construction, and Windfall. Sponsorships are still available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Nickole Hendra at 239.689.4992
Nickole Hendra
***@dfsswflorida.org
