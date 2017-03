Filmmaker Michael Moore to Progressive Democrats: "I'm In!"

Who: Academy Award winning filmmaker Michael Moore What: Joined Progressive Democrats of America's National Advisory Board Why: To help provide the leadership we need to achieve progress

-- Academy Award winning filmmakerjoined the Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) National Advisory Board, to serve alongside Representatives. Progressive leaders including Actress / Activist, Author, and Radio Hosts / Best Selling Authorsand. Esteemed activistsandalso serve on the PDA National Advisory Board.Mr. Moore called Progressive Democrats of America part of "the great bulwark" against the Trump Administration on a conference call February 9, 2017. He said, "You live in a country where a majority of its citizens have said they believe there's climate change, they believe women should be paid the same as men, they want a debt-free college education, they don't want us invading countries, they want a raise in the minimum wage and they want a single-payer true universal health care system. None of that has changed. We live in a country where the majority agree with the 'liberal' position. We just lack the liberal leadership to make that happen.", who was featured in Mr. Moore's award-winning documentary, said, "Michael Moore shares PDA's commitment to help provide the leadership we need to achieve progress. We are so thrilled that when we invited him to join our National Advisory Board, he simply said, 'I'm in."'Ms. Smith highlighted a few of Mr. Moore's many notable accomplishments:"At the age of 18, he became the youngest person ever elected to public office in the U.S. (The Davison, MI, School Board). Two of his films,and, are among the top 10 grossing documentaries in U.S. history.named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He has endorsed and campaigned within campaigns for the House of Representative and in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. He was the only male celebrity who spoke at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on January 21, 2017."Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements.For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org and contactor