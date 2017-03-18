News By Tag
Filmmaker Michael Moore to Progressive Democrats: "I'm In!"
Who: Academy Award winning filmmaker Michael Moore What: Joined Progressive Democrats of America's National Advisory Board Why: To help provide the leadership we need to achieve progress
Mr. Moore called Progressive Democrats of America part of "the great bulwark" against the Trump Administration on a conference call February 9, 2017. He said, "You live in a country where a majority of its citizens have said they believe there's climate change, they believe women should be paid the same as men, they want a debt-free college education, they don't want us invading countries, they want a raise in the minimum wage and they want a single-payer true universal health care system. None of that has changed. We live in a country where the majority agree with the 'liberal' position. We just lack the liberal leadership to make that happen."
Donna Smith, PDA Executive Director, who was featured in Mr. Moore's award-winning documentary SiCKO, said, "Michael Moore shares PDA's commitment to help provide the leadership we need to achieve progress. We are so thrilled that when we invited him to join our National Advisory Board, he simply said, 'I'm in."'
Ms. Smith highlighted a few of Mr. Moore's many notable accomplishments:
Progressive Democrats of America is a grassroots political action committee. The organization was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside the party and outside with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform movements.
For more information please see http://www.pdamerica.org and contact Donna Smith donna@pdamerica.org 720-256-8373 or Mike Fox mikefox@pdamerica.org 727-320-4502.
