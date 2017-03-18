Boxx .ai introduces the Beta Version of AIDA that helps personalize customer touch

The release enables e-commerce and online listing companies to personalize their customer touch

End

-- Boxx.ai, a software provider which uses artificial intelligence to democratize analytics, recently launched the Beta Version of their first product – AIDA. AIDA helps marketers personalize their customer touch, thereby improving engagement, increasing transactions and reducing attrition. Boxx.ai focuses on technology to build products that enable enterprises solve their most critical analytics problems.AIDA's proprietary algorithms use customer profile (like age, gender and location), and historical customer interactions (like transactions, clicks on the website and searches) to predict the products/services/content that the customer is most likely to consume in future. These are then delivered to the customer across all engagement channels (like real-time recommendations on the website/app, email, app notifications, desktop notifications and SMS)."AIDA is built around its core 'Individual identities' philosophy. Every customer is important and different. AIDA's algorithms find hidden patterns within the data to cater to sparse data, are constantly learning with every new piece of data adding a nuance to the personalization, and are genetically evolving to ensure that the most relevant parameters are selected in every scenario. All of this to ensure that marketers can reach out to each and every individual customer with an unprecedented level of personalization"saysWith a simple interface, integrating AIDA requires less than two days of technology effort. Additionally, a free trial and a pay-per-use model mean that it's suitable for all types of internet-based companies. This release of the product enables e-commerce and online listing companies to deliver most personalized products and services to their customers across channels. The subsequent releases will enable Internet companies to personalize their content (think news and blogs), improve matchmaking (think matrimonial, dating portals, job portals) and deliver targeted ads (think publishers with substantial inventory).Boxx.ai is a software provider that uses Artificial Analyticsto democratize analytics. It was set up in July 2016 by batch-mates of year 2005 of the IIT Bombay and Delhi consignment-Ajay Kashyap [Product and data science enthusiast], Prakhar Raj [Analytics enthusiast] and Shitiz Bansal [Technology enthusiast].Boxx.ai is a 7 member unit, holding proficiency in various fields of analytics, technology, product development and entrepreneurship. The organisations that are already reaping the benefits of Boxx.ai's software are NearBuy, Shine, Aditya Birla Online Fashion, Clovia, CollegeDekho, NotInQ, and more. The organization has raised $100K as seed fund in an angel round.