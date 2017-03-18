News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
What Not to Wear to Yoga Class
Comfortable
As you may already know, yoga poses require you to twist, turn, go upside down and do all sorts of things to your body. So, wear something that you will feel comfortable in those various scenarios. If you constantly have to adjust or fix an article of clothing, you will not be able to focus. Think comfort first when it comes to picking your articles of clothing so you can focus more on your assanas. Simply put, don't let your clothing choice be a hindrance to your practice.
Appropriate
When selecting your clothes, take a minute to judge how it will look like in certain poses. For example, a skirt will not be a good choice when you do an inversion. It will be highly inappropriate for those around you. One must also be considerate about the culture and traditions of the studio and its location. Yoga is a spiritual practice, so there are no rules as to what to wear. This freedom is best use with respect to your location of practice. It's ok to be fashionable. It can bring in an element of excitement to wear cool clothes. But be mindful of how it affects those around you.
Dry fit
If you tend to sweat a lot or if you are taking hot vinyasa type classes, wearing clothes that dries off quickly can help. Sweating is natural so you are not wearing anything that prevents you from sweating. Rather, you are wearing something that dries quickly, so there's a difference here. There are many brands out there that offer this type of clothing. So finding something that will dry out quickly isn't difficult.
Lastly, it all comes down to your preference. In a nutshell, wear something that you feel comfortable wearing without offending or distracting others around you. Remember why you are going to yoga. You are there to improve your body while creating a mind body connection. In a world of endless possibilities and options, choose wisely and enjoy your yoga.
For More Info Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse