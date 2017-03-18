 
News By Tag
* Yoga Class
* Yoga In India
* Yoga Wear
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rishikesh
  Uttarakhand
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

What Not to Wear to Yoga Class

 
 
what-not-to-wear-to-yoga-classes
what-not-to-wear-to-yoga-classes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Yoga Class
Yoga In India
Yoga Wear

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India

RISHIKESH, India - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are new to yoga, you may think that one must walk into yoga class with yoga pants or tight shorts. There are many different yoga products nowadays. Everything from sweat proof mats to ankle socks, yoga products have flooded the fitness market. What's allowed to wear to a yoga class may depend on each studio or the teacher. If there are not guidelines provided, here are simple rules of thumb to follow:

Comfortable

As you may already know, yoga poses require you to twist, turn, go upside down and do all sorts of things to your body. So, wear something that you will feel comfortable in those various scenarios. If you constantly have to adjust or fix an article of clothing, you will not be able to focus. Think comfort first when it comes to picking your articles of clothing so you can focus more on your assanas. Simply put, don't let your clothing choice be a hindrance to your practice.

Appropriate

When selecting your clothes, take a minute to judge how it will look like in certain poses. For example, a skirt will not be a good choice when you do an inversion. It will be highly inappropriate for those around you. One must also be considerate about the culture and traditions of the studio and its location. Yoga is a spiritual practice, so there are no rules as to what to wear. This freedom is best use with respect to your location of practice. It's ok to be fashionable. It can bring in an element of excitement to wear cool clothes. But be mindful of how it affects those around you.

Dry fit

If you tend to sweat a lot or if you are taking hot vinyasa type classes, wearing clothes that dries off quickly can help. Sweating is natural so you are not wearing anything that prevents you from sweating. Rather, you are wearing something that dries quickly, so there's a difference here. There are many brands out there that offer this type of clothing. So finding something that will dry out quickly isn't difficult.

Lastly, it all comes down to your preference. In a nutshell, wear something that you feel comfortable wearing without offending or distracting others around you. Remember why you are going to yoga. You are there to improve your body while creating a mind body connection. In a world of endless possibilities and options, choose wisely and enjoy your yoga.

For More Info Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Yoga Class, Yoga In India, Yoga Wear
Industry:Fitness
Location:Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AYM Yoga School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share