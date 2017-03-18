Country(s)
Introducing New York Craft Spirits TV!
There are over 100 Craft Distilleries in New York State! This channel shares the stories of each brand and cocktail recipes to enjoy their spirits!
NEW YORK - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Since the release of Discovering The New York Craft Spirits Boom in July 2015, we have been asked countless times when an updated version would be published, to reflect the increase in New York Distillers.
Rather than committing to becoming full time writers, it occurred to us that creating a channel dedicated to the promotion of New York State Spirits would be the ideal way to keep up to date with all of the great spirits that New York State distillers are producing.
Please subscribe to our channel, New York Craft Spirits TV on YouTube and join us as we feature the plethora of spirits produced throughout the state, and cocktails to enjoy them in!
If you are a producer of a spectacular spirit and will like to be featured on our channel, please do not hesitate to email info@allthetastesofnewyork.com or give us a call at 646.460.1679.
We look forward to hearing from you.
For more information about us, please visit our website www.allthetastesofnewyork.com.
Cheers!
All The Tastes of New York
Contact
Heather Dolland
All The Tastes Of New York
***@allthetastesofnewyork.com
End
