Live Webinar: Transform Your Data Integration Platform from Informatica to ODI

Join Amit Raj from Jade Global and Kulvinder Hari from Oracle, to learn how to transform your data integration platform from Informatica to ODI.
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Amit Raj from Jade Global and Kulvinder Hari from Oracle, to learn how to transform your data integration platform from Informatica to ODI.

During this webinar, we will explore:

·       Benefits and value of the next generation ODI platform

·       How to migrate to ODI on Cloud

·       How to build your data migration strategy​

·       What are the challenges in typical migration

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Time: 2:00 PM GMT/ 9AM EST

Speaker: Amit Raj, BI Director, Jade Global

         Kulvinder Hari, Director – Sales Support, ODI Technologies, Oracle

Join us for a LIVE DEMO of our patent pending InfatoODI tool and learn how you can reduce your implementation time by up to 70% and increase your productivity gains by up to 5 times by automatically converting your Informatica mappings to ODI mappings.

About Jade Global

Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT outsourcing company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Boston, Reading in the UK, and Pune, Noida and Hyderabad in India. With more than 600 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com.
