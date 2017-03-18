News By Tag
How to put clip-in hair extension yourself for a short hair
Style your hair in the best possible way using our tips on how to get that natural looking long hair that you have always dreamt of.
Blending tape extensions or clip-in hair extensions with short hair and making them look natural can seem a little tricky. Here are a few tips and tricks that we will share with you that will help you look so natural that no one will be able to identify that you're wearing one.
How to fix hair extensions for short hair?
Fixing hair extensions differ depending upon the thickness and thinness of your natural hair. Remember, not all hair extensions will work well with really short hair. In most instances, clip-in hair extensions and strand by strand fail to work well as they will show and won't blend well along with short natural hair. The best hair extensions for short hair is tape extension because they are thin invisible wefts that blend along with your short hair. While purchasing hair extension for short hair, make sure you purchase 14-16 inch extensions. These hair extensions can be considered for short thin hair too.
Why is curling the hair extension along with short hair important?
One of the tricks while using hair extensions for short thin hair is to style your tresses with your extensions already clipped in. This significantly reduces your styling time and also helps you identify where your hair extensions need blending. In most instances, extensions look great when they are straightened. However, creating natural waves or curls will help the extensions blend in and look more natural in your hair. Additionally, curling or straightening your hair along with your hair extension, make your growing locks much more inclined to stick to the extension.
