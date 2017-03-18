 
How to Create Outlook Group Email List

 
 
NEW YORK, Calif. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- By creating group email list users will be able to send email to all the recipients that have been added in the group. This will allow users to save their tremendous amount of time. But before that there is a sequential procedure which needs to be followed in order to get such things done on an instant basis. Below mentioned is an effective tutorial which users can follow in order to create Outlook group email list.

Steps to create Outlook group email list:

Step 1: Users can first of all open their Outlook account and then they can click on People from the navigation bar.

Step 2: Users can now pick a location where they want to add the contact group from My Contacts.

Step 3: Users can now click on Home and then on New Contact Group which will open a new window for the users.

Step 4: Now from the Contact group in the Name box users can type a name for the group.

Step 5: Users can now click on Add Members and then they can simply add people from their address book or contact list.

Step 6: Finally users can click on Save and Close to create a new Outlook group in the email list.

Are you unable to create Outlook group email list?

Effective and legit support can be offered to the users who are unable to follow the above mentioned tutorial or are looking for some other assistance that is in relevance to the Outlook email account. They offer quick and easy support to the users for any of the complexities that is in relevance to the Outlook account via dialing the 24/7 Outlook technical support toll free phone number. Users can feel free to dial this toll free phone number at anytime through the year without giving a second thought or any sort of hesitation. Solution or effective troubleshooting steps can then be offered to the users depending upon the location and availability of the technicians at that particular point of time. One of the preferred mode through which solution can be offered is remote technical assistance.

For Outlook Support visit http://www.instohelp.com/outlook-technical-support

