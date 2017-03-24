Assignment Consultancy Inc: New Age Concept of Assignment and Homework Helpers is here To Stay

Assignment consultancy Inc has always worked towards its vision of attaining excellence through its good work in terms of providing excellent service to its clients and students through its network of experts.

-- Excellence is something which one has to earn through hard and relentless quality work on a consistent basis. It takes years and years of solid performances and dedication of the entire workforce related to the organization. The vision could be of one single person but it takes cumulative effort from every individual associated with the company to fulfil that particular vision.Assignment consultancy Inc has always worked towards its vision of attaining excellence through its good work in terms of providing excellent service to its clients and students through its network of experts. Our entire workforce and the team of experts is fully dedicated to that specific cause and till now we have achieved hundred percent successes with our goal. Our returning clients are a testimonial to that very fact and with each passing year, we are setting higher goals for ourselves.We introduced the concept of homework helpers and assignment writers and set the trend for others to follow which at this point of time is something remarkable. Students are now getting more and more associated with us due to our exemplary service and pin point solutions for their homework and assignments.We are now fully equipped with covering all the academic subjects with ease. We have employed and appointed thorough professionals with years of experiences in their respective fields to assist students with their homework and assignments.Assignment help has always been our hallmark and with new a=subjects added onto our service list, it is looking more prominent now. Finance, accounting, taxation and statistics are more traditional subjects which we always have covered under our wings and now we are adding psychology and economics under our service list to cater to the ever increasing demands of our students and clients across the world.We are now fully available in theand its major cities likethrough our network of experts. Students across the UK can now utilized our full-service network to fulfil their needs and demands.We always try to keep in touch with our clients and for that matter, we keep on introducing new offers for our esteemed clients so that we can give back something to them in form of these offers. This is also part of our customer retention policy and to attract and add new clients to our ever expanding clientele. This time we have introduced cash back offer for clients who will avail our service. This offer is specially designed for old clients. They will get 50% cash back on all the services they will take for this month. For new clients, we are introducing referral program. Any client who will come with us on referral will get 100% cash back on their first assignment.As we always have believed that customer is the ultimate benefactor of the price they pay for to take up our service. So we try to make their experience with us worthwhile and try to give them the very best of service which will be worth of every penny they spend on taking up our service. We never measure our success in terms of profit rather we measure with the terms of how many lives we have touched and changed. The growth of our company is one story which can never be measured in terms of money. Our client list is ever-expanding and our clients are our source of motivation to walk that extra yard to provide them that coveted service.Assignment consultancy Inc: We are the best and the most trusted assignment and homework helper with a whole range of service assistance and experts in almost all the fields. We believe in the quality of the work and customer's satisfaction is our ultimate goal.To know more about our services, please log on to