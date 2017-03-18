News By Tag
Martins Farm Livery Offers Outstanding Livery Services For Your Horse
Martins Farm is well-known for providing bespoke livery services by understanding the requirements of every horse owner who visits them. For bespoke livery services, horse owners need to call the farm where they can speak to professional horse experts who will help them in designing a customised horse care plan. The team at Martins Farm is well-versed in all the latest practices and ensure that every horse that is left with them is taken care of properly.
It is obvious that horses enjoy their stay at Martins Farm Livery as they offer the best facilities with professional and caring staff. Martins Farm Livery is equipped with a solarium for horses, well-maintained stables, large open areas for riding, 24-hour surveillance and much more. They also offer additional services such as advise on nutrition, massaging sessions, etc. They also offer training, pamper packs, demonstrations, clinics, recuperation, rehabilitation and many other services. Every horse owner who has used their services have only positive things to say about Martins Farm.
Apart from the above-mentioned facilities, Martins Farm has a large floodlit school, this allows riders to practice at a time that suits them even if this is at night. The entire riding area is an Olympic size and is set in beautiful surroundings. It also contains mirrors for dressage this helps riders in perfecting their dressage skills. The floodlit school has long conifer hedges on two sides this helps to protect riders from the wind in the arena.
If you want to improve your riding and want to ensure that your horse is well looked after, you can contact Martins Farm today. www.martinsfarmlivery.co.uk for more information.
For more details contact:
Martins Farm Livery
Email: info@martinsfarmlivery.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 7782 137082 (United Kingdom)
Address: Martins lane, Chilbolton, Stockbridge, Hampshire, Stockbridge SO20 6BL, United Kingdom
Martin Farm Livery
***@martinsfarmlivery.co.uk
