IMAD Jewelry: Make A Difference for Animals

Troy, NY, United States - Samantha Reilly has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter with a goal of raising $2,000

IMAD Jewelry

Samantha Reilly

Samantha Reilly

--Threatened animals want you to make a difference! People often turn a blind eye to animal injustice all over the world. Hunting, pollution, puppy mills, dog fighting, and greed have all been targeted as the root of shrinking wild and domestic animal populations. This human activity has affected everything from sustainability to biodiversity. It is the duty of the humans of earth to correct this injustice.IMAD stands for "I Made A Difference."IMAD uses fashion jewelry to reach a new audience to spread the word about vulnerable animals, whether wild or domestic.● To assist in the preservation of animal life● To increase public knowledge of vulnerable animals through fashion● To promote domestic engineering through US factories● To preserve the future of the planet through sustainable production● All IMAD pendants and chains made in US. Gem stones are from respective country of origin.The IMAD pendant is a reminder of the difference the wearer made by representing a vulnerable animal. The IMAD brand is made up of 15 pendants each depicting a critically endangered animal or different dog breed. A manufacturer in Rhode Island creates the charms from recycled bronze metal. You can view the charms in detail at www.imadjewelry.com.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: