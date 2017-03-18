DOGZ: The Dog-Lover's Collection of Games

Tucson, Arizona, March, 2017, a company named Missing Piece Press announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.com in order to do finish up the production of their Dogz game.

--DOGZ is a gathering of 191 pooch breed data cards and more than 20 Games that can be played with the cards. Ages 7 to Adult 2 - 8 Payers (both rely on upon the amusement being played) In the event that you as of now have Game Nights or in the event that you require something NEW to do with your loved ones - DOGZ is it! At that point, exactly when you think you have played all the games...go online - we have more!The one of a kind cards play on both sides. A portion of the games utilizes the front side - some UTILIZE the back. Keep an eye out for the MUTT (WILD) cards and the CAT cards! They can help and hurt! There are word games, fortunes recreations, and methodology amusements! Play Kennel! Play Top Dog! Play Paws-Word, Spot-ZEE, Doggies to Doggies, Pack, 3-Dog Night, or Buddies! Play them all! On the other hand, simply kick back and take in somewhat more about the diverse types of canines. A duplicate of DOGZ in your home will be played and appreciated for a considerable length of time to come.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: