New Analog Writing Tool Designed to Document Workplace Unfairness

The bow™ is designed to integrate writing words of workplace discrimination + harassment incidents into visual form

Kim Ross

-- The pen-to-paper tool designed to document and organize incidents of workplace unfairness goes on pre-sale today, Friday, March 24, 2017, for U. S. consumers only.The bow™ exclusively designed to create a handwritten chronological record of discrimination or harassment incidents provides page layouts to support a clear, correct, legible, and systematic record. Moreover, it comes with a stand alone sheet to table the incidents."In spite of the plethora of journals, diaries, notebooks and other paper goods are on the market, this is a useable and useful productivity tool, " said Kim Ross creator and designer of the bow™. "In other words, it's designed to document comments and actions of discrimination in a formal way, but also integrate incidents in a visual element that shows the complete picture of the story," explains Ross. "Particularly, the bow provides the black-print to create a contemporaneous record, an invaluable "forget-me-knot"resource if or when needed for later use," adds Ross.Pre-sale orders for the bow™ starts Friday, March 24, 2017 and ends Friday, March 31, 2017, and only available in the U.S. for $9.99. Mail out is the second week in April 2017.To learn more about the bow™ and the pre-sale visit http://facebook.com/ kimrosspublications (Click on Notes)