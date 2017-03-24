 
March 2017





New Analog Writing Tool Designed to Document Workplace Unfairness

The bow™ is designed to integrate writing words of workplace discrimination + harassment incidents into visual form
 
 
MONROE, La. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The pen-to-paper tool designed to document and organize incidents of workplace unfairness goes on pre-sale today, Friday, March 24, 2017, for U. S. consumers only.

The bow™ exclusively designed to create a handwritten chronological record of discrimination or harassment incidents provides page layouts to support a clear, correct, legible, and systematic record. Moreover, it comes with a stand alone sheet to table the incidents.

"In spite of the plethora of journals, diaries, notebooks and other paper goods are on the market, this is a useable and useful productivity tool, " said Kim Ross creator and designer of the bow™. "In other words, it's designed to document comments and actions of discrimination in a formal way, but also integrate incidents in a visual element that shows the complete picture of the story," explains Ross. "Particularly, the bow provides the black-print to create a contemporaneous record, an invaluable "forget-me-knot" resource if or when needed for later use," adds Ross.

Pre-sale orders for the bow™ starts Friday, March 24, 2017 and ends Friday, March 31, 2017, and only available in the U.S. for $9.99. Mail out is the second week in April 2017.

To learn more about the bow™ and the pre-sale visit http://facebook.com/kimrosspublications (Click on Notes)

