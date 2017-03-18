 
3hr Salsa Boot Camp + Salsa Party Atlanta Every Saturday

join us every Saturday for our 3hr Salsa Boot Camp in the Metro Atlanta area. Learn how to dance Salsa in one day. plus joinn us for our Latin dance party. Hosted by Salsa Atlanta.
 
 
NORCROSS, Ga. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa Atlanta & Dancing4fun Presents..
3hr Salsa Boot Camp Atlanta GA
Every Saturday Afternoon at 2pm - 5pm

Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!
2 - Different levels - Beginner Level  & Beyond Basic class

Do you want to learn how to dance Salsa but too busy to attend a
weekly Latin dance class? Are you visiting Atlanta for the
weekend?  New in town?  Check out our  3hr Salsa Boot
Camp in Atlanta Ga, every Saturday Afternoon. Singles,
Couples, or simply celebrating a special occasion. It
doesn't matter, I'm sure you guys will have a blast!
Whether you are a beginner or have been dancing for a while
and want to learn more Salsa moves. This 3hr Salsa class at
Dancing4fun dance studio in Norcross GA is for you.
Every 3 hr Salsa Boot Camp attendees can also attend our evening
party for free. This is a great way to practice all the moves you just
learned. Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!
Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!

Go to our website for all the details.
You can also give us a call or text.

Time:
3-hr Salsa Boot camp
1:40pm - Check in
2pm - 5pm - 3hr Salsa Class (2 levels)
 -- Beginner & Intermediate levels

Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7(D4F)343

Costs:
$40/person or $70/couple in advanced
$50/person or $90 @ door

For more information or to pay in advanced:
https://www.facebook.com/events/383595152011768/

http://salsabootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com
http://www.SalsaATL.com
http://www.meetup.com/salsaatlanta/events/

Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnett

follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATL
http://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATL

We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text
678.304.7D4F(343)

