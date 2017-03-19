Country(s)
Industry News
Bony Pony Ranch Foundation to Launch Today 3/25 at Michael Aram store in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - March 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bony Pony Ranch Foundation (BPR Foundation) will mark its official launch today Saturday, March 25th, 5:30-9 p.m. with a red carpet reception being held at the Michael Aram store located at 157 N. Robertson Blvd. in West Hollywood. The non-profit organization officially started late last year under the leadership of Dr. Jay Faber, a longtime adult and children's psychiatrist, as well as a friend and colleague of the late Dr. Frank H. Ryan, a renowned plastic surgeon to the stars who passed away tragically six years ago in a car accident. The mission of the BPR Foundation is to help at risk youth throughout Southland reach their full potential by providing life, leadership and critical thinking skills.
Confirmed red carpet celebrities include Gigi Ann Goyette Jeffers, Patrika Darbo, Daniel DiCriscio, Greg Phillinganes and Daniel & Jimmy Dinh. In addition to generous individual donors, the BPR Foundation will have the support of Michael Aram, an internationally acclaimed artist and designer, known for his collection of luxury home and gift collections. His commitment to the mission of the foundation is underscored by the generosity of his flagship LA store in hosting and sponsoring the event. Event guests will also be the recipients of an exclusive offer from Michael Aram.
The French wine Lillet and Beverly Hills Porsche are two other event sponsors. Porsche will feature two of their latest models on the red carpet and have Porsche Ambassadors representing the iconic automotive brand at the event. Food and wine will be provided by celebrity chef and owner of Topanga Catering, Jeff Kramer. Chef Jeff is known for his innovative and artful dishes using the freshest, seasonal ingredients possible.
"It is my honor to launch the Bony Pony Ranch Foundation with a mission that reflects the original spirit and vision of the Frank H. Ryan Foundation,"
Dr. Faber, along with the non-profits Board of Directors, is committed to building and expanding the substantive programs which will impact hundreds of disadvantaged youth through thoughtful collaborative partnerships. The following individuals are serving as board members: Keith Johnson, David Lee Windecher, Esq., Leonard Larramore, Dr. Kenneth Hopper, Dr. Gita Zarnegar, and Steve Yungerberg.
For more information please visit http://www.bonyponyranch.org/
Media Contact
Thomas P. Smith
404-291-4929
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse