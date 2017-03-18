News By Tag
TopTech Is Emerging as the Top 3 TMT Bar Manufacturers in Bengal
TopTech has established itself as one of the best TMT bar manufacturers of the country and its well built and tested TMT bars have proven to be provide for safe construction in earthquake zones of Eastern and North Eastern states of India.
With many satisfied customers, TopTech has successfully pursued a strategy in terms of TMT steel bar developing, ingenious solutions and customer base diversification across the entire eastern Indian region. Emerging as one of the top 3 TMT bar manufacturers in Bengal, TopTech has always strived to lead the industry by predicting market's needs and plans to continue to do so by working hand in hand with clients and technology partners to provide the best TMT bars.
Some of its features that make TopTech TMT bars the best for dynamic and seismic loads are the high quality of iron ore used as raw material, usage of only billets and not ingots, and its unique combination of strength, ductility and stress ratio which makes it the best option for reinforced concrete construction in earthquake zones. Apart from these features, TMT bars manufactured by TopTech have uniform and deep ribs that help hold the concrete better. Also, Toptech is one of the few TMT bar manufacturers in India to employ the Tempcore process in collaboration with CRM, Belgium to manufacture high quality TMT bars. By using Tempcore process, Toptech guarantees superior controllability, high durability and excellent flexibility.
TopTech bars are safer in fire hazards than CTD bars. Being fabricated through quenching and Self-Tempering process, TMT Bars from TopTech maintain certified chemical composition that strengthens its quality. One of the company's satisfied customers conveyed, "TopTech is my preferred choice of TMT bars, because of its top strength and top quality. Its availability in all sizes is an added advantage".
About Us: TopTech is one of the leading trader and supplier of TMT steel bars and TMT steel rods. It has emerged as one of the best and is now among the top 3 TMT bar manufacturers in West Bengal with its superior quality products and at affordable prices.
For more information visit - http://toptechtmt.com/
Contact Information:
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
46, BB Ganguly Street, Kolkata - 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050
Email: info@technirman.com
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
***@technirman.com
