 
News By Tag
* Best TMT Bars
* TMT Bar Manufacturer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


TopTech Is Emerging as the Top 3 TMT Bar Manufacturers in Bengal

TopTech has established itself as one of the best TMT bar manufacturers of the country and its well built and tested TMT bars have proven to be provide for safe construction in earthquake zones of Eastern and North Eastern states of India.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Best TMT Bars
* TMT Bar Manufacturer

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

KOLKATA, India - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With a vision to create industry benchmarks of business excellence, Tech Nirman has grown into one of the leading TMT bar manufacturers and service providers in the fields of structure and architecture. Keeping in mind that a substantial part of North East India lies under high seismic zone, TopTech uses cutting edge technology to make the Indian Construction safer.

With many satisfied customers, TopTech has successfully pursued a strategy in terms of TMT steel bar developing, ingenious solutions and customer base diversification across the entire eastern Indian region. Emerging as one of the top 3 TMT bar manufacturers in Bengal, TopTech has always strived to lead the industry by predicting market's needs and plans to continue to do so by working hand in hand with clients and technology partners to provide the best TMT bars.

Some of its features that make TopTech TMT bars the best for dynamic and seismic loads are the high quality of iron ore used as raw material, usage of only billets and not ingots, and its unique combination of strength, ductility and stress ratio which makes it the best option for reinforced concrete construction in earthquake zones.  Apart from these features, TMT bars manufactured by TopTech have uniform and deep ribs that help hold the concrete better. Also, Toptech is one of the few TMT bar manufacturers in India to employ the Tempcore process in collaboration with CRM, Belgium to manufacture high quality TMT bars. By using Tempcore process, Toptech guarantees superior controllability, high durability and excellent flexibility.

TopTech bars are safer in fire hazards than CTD bars. Being fabricated through quenching and Self-Tempering process, TMT Bars from TopTech maintain certified chemical composition that strengthens its quality. One of the company's satisfied customers conveyed, "TopTech is my preferred choice of TMT bars, because of its top strength and top quality. Its availability in all sizes is an added advantage".

About Us: TopTech is one of the leading trader and supplier of TMT steel bars and TMT steel rods. It has emerged as one of the best and is now among the top 3 TMT bar manufacturers in West Bengal with its superior quality products and at affordable prices.

For more information visit - http://toptechtmt.com/tmt-bars/

Contact Information:

Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd

46, BB Ganguly Street, Kolkata - 700012

Phone: (033) 4003 5050

Email: info@technirman.com

Contact
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
***@technirman.com
End
Source:
Email:***@technirman.com
Tags:Best TMT Bars, TMT Bar Manufacturer
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share