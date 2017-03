Hidden Brains Launches Progressive Web Development (PWA) Services

Media Contact

-- Hidden Brains, a leading web and mobile application development company based in India launched Progressive Web Development (PWA) services for clients across the globe. Focused on technological innovation and excellence, the company has been one of the early adopters of Progressive Web Applications which helps build reliable, fast and engaging web pages with the performance equivalent to that of the mobile applications. This service provides clients first-mover advantage combining the best of the web and the best of mobile apps.With the launch of Progressive Web Development services, Hidden Brains has successfully reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top web and mobile solutions and creating new opportunities for its clients with next-gen digital technologies to achieve higher efficiencies and increased customer engagement. Hidden Brains team provides expert consultation along with an excellent ability to develop progressive web applications tailored to meet needs of business organizations.With strong customer focus, extensive knowledge of the industry, skilled & dedicated employees, Hidden Brains offers end-to-end IT solutions in Web Application, Mobile Application Development, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Mobility, Big Data Analytics, and Internet of Things among others. The company aspires to consistently provide new IT services and solutions to help discover new possibilities and have a lasting effect.Hidden Brains has won several awards and accolades for consistently delivering breakthrough IT products and solutions such as Best ICT Company 2016, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Award 2013, Aegis Graham Bell Award 2012 & 2013, Best Mobile Application Development Company 2013 & 2014 GESIA, and WQC (World Quality Commitment) 2010.For more information on Progressive Web App Development services, please visit: http://www.hiddenbrains.com/ progressive- web-apps-developm...