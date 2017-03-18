News By Tag
Worldwide Mobile Big Data Market
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Worldwide Mobile Big Data Market". This Report also includes various surveys that were conducted in different regions of the world.
Research Methodology
Adding Value to our Research Projects
All our projects are led by senior analysts and consultants with proven track records. The research techniques applied by teams of analysts and consultants combine multiple approaches, including:
1. Market Analysis: both qualitative and quantitative;
2. The application of most appropriate data and market analysis tools for market segmentation, competition analysis, data modeling, strategic evaluation, market assessment, and forecasts;
3. All our findings, projections, and suggestions are cross verified by our internal market experts as well as through interviews with external industry veterans.
Information Sources
Sources for our reports are a combination of both face to face and telephonic interviews with telecom industry experts and consumers – in developed & emerging markets. These include executives of MNOs, MVNOs, OEMs, ISPs Infrastructure Vendors, Mobile App Development firms as well as several M2M specialists.
In addition to the above, we spoke to several key managerial personnel in some of the adjunct industries such as Healthcare, Insurance, Banking, Automotive, Retail etc. with a view to develop holistic guidelines/ prognosis. It also includes various surveys that were conducted in different regions of the world. Other sources comprise of operators' websites and financial reports, books, trade journals, magazines, white papers, industry portals, and numerous independent studies of government and regulatory bodies.
Forecasting Methodology
We made use of extensive database of macroeconomic and sector specific data to generate industry forecasts. Judgment based methods like the Delphi method and Extrapolation;
Methodology Specific to this Report
The report is a voluminous analysis conducted over a course of 6 months from the pattern study of industrial transformation in past 3 years by a team of 7 senior research analysts, specifically assigned for this research project. The study is packed with magnitude of evidence, supporting caseworks, semi structured interviews (with 22 mobile/ fixed-line operators and industry veterans), business models, market speculations, and examples representing archetypes of highly versatile and serendipitous B2B/ polysectoral B2B environs that top leaders/ business modelers/ decision-makers have either applied or missed. Our association with the reputed telecom research houses helped us throughout the journey to keep our study accurate, authentic, and futuristic.
