Ubiqconn Launch COM Express Compact Type 6 Module with Latest Intel® AtomTM Processor E3900 Series

Contact

Ubiqconn Technology

***@ubiqconn.com Ubiqconn Technology

End

-- Ubiqconn Technology, an innovative manufacturer specializing in Embedded IoT and Industrial 4.0 solutions, today introduced its COM Express Compact Type 6 module - uCOM-AL6C, empowered by the latest 14nm IntelAtomE3900 series processors, formerly Apollo Lake-I. The adoption of the latest IntelAtomCPUs offers enhanced processing power, real-time computing and lower power consumption on a compact 95x95mmCOM Express module. uCOM-AL6C is designed to fit the demanding requirements in Embedded IoT, smart factory, smart edge gateway and other Industrial 4.0 related applications which design of power and space is critical.IntelAtomx5-E3930, x5-E3940, or x7-E3950 SoC processor offers frequency up to 2.0GHz and TDP as low as 6.5 Watt or above. The adoption of the new Intel14nm AtomSoC series also delivers IoT-oriented platform features including DDR3L-1,600 SO-DIMM up to 8GB, conflict-free Embedded Options Available, IntelGen9 Graphics 505/500 with 4K support and IntelQuick Sync Video. These technological enhancements enable uCOM-AL6C to function as a core in Embedded IoT and Industrial 4.0 applications, such as production system gateway, automated factory monitoring, real-time sensor data processing, and factory control box.Built as the core of an Embedded IoT gateway, uCOM-AL6C comes with diversified interface including PCI Express up to 5 lanes, 2 USB3.0 ports, 8 USB 2.0 ports, 2 SATA 6Gb/s ports, 2 Serial ports (Rx/Tx signals only), and 4 GPIO (SD signal muxed with GPIO, controlled by BIOS setting) to enable connections with carrier boards as well as legacy industrial devices and equipments.Ubiqconn's professional team offers complete design documents and technical consulting to support customization requirements, as well as providing DMS (design manufacturing service) to achieve customer's request with shortened lead-time and cost-efficient NRE. "By leveraging the technological benefits, our first computer-on-module by the latest 14nm IntelAtomSoC will provide our clients an optimally balanced solution with low power consumption, decent real-time computing performance, and time-to-market advantages in their development for Embedded IoT, smart factory and any other Industrial 4.0 applications", said Benson Chiu, Product Manager of Ubiqconn Technology.[ For more details about the uCOM-AL6C, including full specifications, please visit the Ubiqconn website here . ]Ubiqconn Technology Incorporated is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer all series of low power Computer on Module to accomplish the needs of customization. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering and manufacturing for over 35 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, please visit: Ubiqconn Website. ( http://www.ubiqconn.com/