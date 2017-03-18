News By Tag
Ubiqconn Launch COM Express Compact Type 6 Module with Latest Intel® AtomTM Processor E3900 Series
Intel® AtomTM x5-E3930, x5-E3940, or x7-E3950 SoC processor offers frequency up to 2.0GHz and TDP as low as 6.5 Watt or above. The adoption of the new Intel® 14nm AtomTMSoC series also delivers IoT-oriented platform features including DDR3L-1,600 SO-DIMM up to 8GB, conflict-free Embedded Options Available, Intel® Gen9 Graphics 505/500 with 4K support and Intel® Quick Sync Video. These technological enhancements enable uCOM-AL6C to function as a core in Embedded IoT and Industrial 4.0 applications, such as production system gateway, automated factory monitoring, real-time sensor data processing, and factory control box.
Built as the core of an Embedded IoT gateway, uCOM-AL6C comes with diversified interface including PCI Express up to 5 lanes, 2 USB3.0 ports, 8 USB 2.0 ports, 2 SATA 6Gb/s ports, 2 Serial ports (Rx/Tx signals only), and 4 GPIO (SD signal muxed with GPIO, controlled by BIOS setting) to enable connections with carrier boards as well as legacy industrial devices and equipments.
Ubiqconn's professional team offers complete design documents and technical consulting to support customization requirements, as well as providing DMS (design manufacturing service) to achieve customer's request with shortened lead-time and cost-efficient NRE. "By leveraging the technological benefits, our first computer-on-
[ For more details about the uCOM-AL6C, including full specifications, please visit the Ubiqconn website here . ]
About Ubiqconn
Ubiqconn Technology Incorporated is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. For Industrial IoV solutions, we continue to develop and expand the product range of logistics & transportation applications. For Embedded IoT solutions, we offer all series of low power Computer on Module to accomplish the needs of customization. Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering and manufacturing for over 35 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, please visit: Ubiqconn Website. (http://www.ubiqconn.com/
