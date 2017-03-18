 
Tennessee Williams' masterpiece "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" at new Antaeus home

In the steamy Mississippi Delta on a hot summer evening, members of a prominent Southern family are pushed to the brink when tender memories are relived and life altering secrets are revealed in Williams' Pulitzer Prize winner.
 
 
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
 
GLENDALE, Calif. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Antaeus Theatre Company's fully partner-cast production of Tennessee Williams' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof in the newly completed Kiki & David GindlerPerforming Arts Center in Glendale, opens on March 23 and runs through May 7.  Cameron Watson directs Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece that was the playwright's personal favorite.

"This Tennessee Williams masterwork, filled with iconic roles and beautiful poetry, is the perfect play to begin our residency in Glendale," stated Antaeus co-artistic directors Bill Brochtrup, Rob Nagle and John Sloan. "Sexy, smoldering and full of mendacity, it's a true American classic. Antaeus has wanted to take on Williams for a while now. It's time!"

Set in the 1950s, this explosive, rich and timeless portrait of a dysfunctional Southern family explores many taboos of mid-century America, including sexuality and greed. Cotton tycoon Big Daddy is dying of cancer. When family members gather at their patriarch's Mississippi Delta plantation to celebrate his 65th birthday, they hide the truth about his diagnosis from him and Big Mama in their scramble to secure their part of the estate. The ensuing stormy confrontations bring to light secrets, raw emotions and unexpected demons that threaten to rip the family apart forever.

In the Antaeus tradition known as "partner casting," Harry Groener and Mike McShane share the role of Big Daddy, with Dawn Didawick and Julia Fletcher partnering as Big Mama. Daniel Bess and Ross Philips play younger son Brick, the former golden boy now on a downward spiral, and Rebecca Mozo and Linda Park are daughter-in-law Maggie "the Cat," passionately fighting to hold onto the love of her alcoholic husband. Brick's indifference and bitterness give older brother Gooper (Michael Kirby and Patrick Wenk-Wolff)and his wife, Mae (Tamara Krinsky and Jocelyn Towne) every opportunity to outbid Brick and Maggie in the on-going fight for the family fortune.Rounding out the cast are John DeMita and Mitchell Edmonds as Reverend Tooker; Tim Halligan and Robert Pine as Dr. Baugh; and, Henry Greenspan, Eliza LeMoine,Vivienne Belle Sievers and Helen Rose Warshofsky as Gooper and Mae's young brood of "no-neck monsters."

Performances of Cat on a Hot Tin Rooftake place March 23 through May 7 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $34 on Saturdays and Sundays. The Kiki and David Gindler Performing Arts Center is located at 110 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 (between N. Brand Blvd. and Maryland Ave.). The first 90 minutes of parking is free, then $2 per hour, in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 S. Maryland Ave (between Broadway and Harvard). The theater is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. For reservations and information, call 818-506-1983 or go to www.antaeus.org.

Antaeus Theatre Company
***@lucypr.com
