Ecosmob Announced To Offer Development of Diversified FreeSWITCH Solutions
Ecosmob announced to offer customer development of diversified FreeSWITCH solutions. The company will be offering the range of solution in FreeSWITCH to cater the dynamic need of different industry verticals.
"We have FreeSWITCH experts in our team and we can develop any type of solution in FreeSWITCH. We have developed a whole range of solutions in a past decade to cater our customers from different industry verticals. You name it and we build it. That is what our expertise is in the FreeSWITCH", stated the spokesperson of the company.
The spokesperson of the company further shared the details of a few FreeSWITCH solutions offered by the company with brief of each.
Class 4 softswitch
It is a wholesale softswitch, which is used to provide the long distance call routing services. This offered solution can be used by the Telecom and VoIP service providers to offer calling services over long distance.
Conferencing solution
The company offers audio, video and web conferencing solution development service. This solution can be used by any industry to use the benefits of conferencing.
Appointment booking IVR solution
This is an Interactive Voice Response system which is specifically used to book an appointment. This type of an IVR system is very much useful for the professionals who offer appointment based meeting services. This solution will automate the whole process of booking an appointment and that also with the ease of an IVR.
Recharge and Balance IVR solution
This is another IVR system offered by the company which is specifically used to recharge the voice and data account of prepaid mobiles. This solution is used by the mobile and local service providers. This is one of the most flexible ways of recharging the balance without physically visit the operator.
Dictation Application
This is an amazing speech to text application development offered by the company. This application is used by the writers or professionals who need the virtual assistance. This app will convert the vocal words into the text.
Fax Server
The efax solution which will remove the need of fax hardware and related material with an easy to use web based faxing solution. Now, you can send a fax from your desk using your system. This solution provided email to fax and fax to email services.
IVR solution
This is a generic Interactive Voice Response Solution offered by the company which will auto attend each call and guide the caller to take an action.
The company offer FreeSWITCH solution development service for many other solutions. The whole list of the solutions and relevant details can be viewed here: https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
