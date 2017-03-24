4th Annual Saudi Arabia Transport & Infrastructure 2017

Riyadh Metro Project : Creating a sustainable public transportation system for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

--will be based on Transport Infrastructure Development, currently under process in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Itis designed to provide a platform for industry leaders, operators & solution providers such as government authorities, transport authorities, urban transport solution providing companies, rolling stock companies and consultant to explore the best practices in the rail industry· Recent Developments in Saudi Arabia pertaining to Rail Sector· Modern Technology, New Trends in engineering & designing· Risk Management Solutions for such a mega projectGovernment Authorities & Ministries, Ministers, Directors Generals, Secretary Generals, Heads of : MRTs, LRTs, Passengers Commuters, Mainlines, Airport Rail Links, High Speed Rail Urban Transport and also· Foreign Missions & Industry Associations· Senior Railway Professionals from Industry· Domestic and Global Manufacturers, Suppliers in Rail, Transport and Infrastructure Sector· Technical, Legal, Management Consultants, Academia· IT Companies and Solution Providers· Steel, Power, Cement, Infrastructure, SEZs