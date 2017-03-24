News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
4th Annual Saudi Arabia Transport & Infrastructure 2017
Riyadh Metro Project : Creating a sustainable public transportation system for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Subject of Conference:
· Recent Developments in Saudi Arabia pertaining to Rail Sector
· Modern Technology, New Trends in engineering & designing
· Risk Management Solutions for such a mega project
Prospective Delegation you can meet:
Government Authorities & Ministries, Ministers, Directors Generals, Secretary Generals, Heads of : MRTs, LRTs, Passengers Commuters, Mainlines, Airport Rail Links, High Speed Rail Urban Transport and also
· Foreign Missions & Industry Associations
· Senior Railway Professionals from Industry
· Domestic and Global Manufacturers, Suppliers in Rail, Transport and Infrastructure Sector
· Technical, Legal, Management Consultants, Academia
· IT Companies and Solution Providers
· Steel, Power, Cement, Infrastructure, SEZs
Conference link:
http://infraoutlook.com/
Contact
Riya Kunwar - Marketing Communications
Bricsa Consulting
+91 22 65510359
riya@bricsaconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 24, 2017