March 2017
4th Annual Saudi Arabia Transport & Infrastructure 2017

Riyadh Metro Project : Creating a sustainable public transportation system for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
 
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- 4th Annual Saudi Arabia Transport & Infrastructure 2017 will be based on Transport Infrastructure Development, currently under process in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Itis designed to provide a platform for industry leaders, operators & solution providers such as government authorities, transport authorities, urban transport solution providing companies, rolling stock companies and consultant to explore the best practices in the rail industry
Subject of Conference:
     ·         Recent Developments in Saudi Arabia      pertaining to Rail Sector
     ·         Modern Technology, New Trends in          engineering & designing
     ·         Risk Management Solutions for such a mega          project
Prospective Delegation you can meet:
Government Authorities & Ministries, Ministers, Directors Generals, Secretary Generals, Heads of : MRTs, LRTs, Passengers Commuters, Mainlines, Airport Rail Links, High Speed Rail Urban Transport and also
     ·         Foreign Missions & Industry Associations
     ·         Senior Railway Professionals from Industry
     ·         Domestic and Global Manufacturers, Suppliers in Rail, Transport and Infrastructure Sector
     ·        Technical, Legal, Management Consultants, Academia
     ·        IT Companies and Solution Providers
     ·        Steel, Power, Cement, Infrastructure, SEZs
Conference link:
http://infraoutlook.com/events/sati2017/

Contact
Riya Kunwar - Marketing Communications
Bricsa Consulting
+91 22 65510359
riya@bricsaconsulting.com
End
Source:Bricsa Consulting Pvt. Ltd
Email:***@bricsaconsulting.com
Posted By:***@bricsaconsulting.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 24, 2017
