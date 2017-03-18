News By Tag
Kolte Patil Mirabilis: Cradles a whole new way of luxury living!
This enclave is peaceful and wonderfully crafted. It stands proudly at Horamavu, off Banaswadi Outer Ring Road. The area is well connected to Whitefield, Hebbal, and the international airport as well. Inside, Kolte Patil Mirabilis Bangalore contains 640 apartments in all. The land parcel measures 8 acres. Dotted along open greens are 7 elegant towers, that rise to G + 12 floors in height.
The homes here are being done up as 2 and 3 BHK homes. The sizes vary from 1028 sq. ft. to 1600 sq. ft. The layouts are well-thought-
The premises have conveniences for a stress-free lifestyle. Then, there are features for entertainment, enjoyment, and fitness. This includes a club house, meditation center, sports' facility, kids' play area, swimming pool, gym, basketball court, multipurpose hall, etc. There is a sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, video security, firefighting equipment, power -back-up, water supply, 24 / 7 security, high-speed lifts, dedicated car parking, intercom connectivity, and skilled maintenance staff. This makes up for a holistic lifestyle.
The location of the project offers unparalleled advantages. BBMP office is nearby. The metro station will be close by, as is the K. R. Puram Railway Station. Manyata Tech Park, Whitefield IT hub, schools, hospitals, colleges, malls, markets, banks, etc. are nearby as well. The ORR junction of Banaswadi is close by and ORR Marathalli is a bit away for a smooth transport corridor link.
Kolte Patil Mirabilis price starts at Rs. 55.10 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 83.82 lakhs. Book your home here for a highly lucrative return on your investments.
