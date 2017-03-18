 
News By Tag
* Kolte Patil Mirabilis
* Kolte Patil Mirabilis Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Kolte Patil Mirabilis: Cradles a whole new way of luxury living!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kolte Patil Mirabilis
* Kolte Patil Mirabilis Price

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Bengaluru - Karnataka - India

BENGALURU, India - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- A wonderful new enclave called Kolte Patil Mirabilis is coming up in the IT city of India – Bangalore. The builder group has a rich experience in the realty sector and thus this project is the result of deep expertise. The result is evident – sturdy in form, high in performance, top-notch in quality, and flawless in execution.

This enclave is peaceful and wonderfully crafted. It stands proudly at Horamavu, off Banaswadi Outer Ring Road. The area is well connected to Whitefield, Hebbal, and the international airport as well. Inside, Kolte Patil Mirabilis Bangalore contains 640 apartments in all. The land parcel measures 8 acres. Dotted along open greens are 7 elegant towers, that rise to G + 12 floors in height.

The homes here are being done up as 2 and 3 BHK homes. The sizes vary from 1028 sq. ft. to 1600 sq. ft. The layouts are well-thought-of and are spacious. The space is planned judiciously, leaving ample privacy as well. It is a shared community bond that one feels inside the campus.

The premises have conveniences for a stress-free lifestyle. Then, there are features for entertainment, enjoyment, and fitness. This includes a club house, meditation center, sports' facility, kids' play area, swimming pool, gym, basketball court, multipurpose hall, etc. There is a sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, video security, firefighting equipment, power -back-up, water supply, 24 / 7 security, high-speed lifts, dedicated car parking, intercom connectivity, and skilled maintenance staff. This makes up for a holistic lifestyle.

The location of the project offers unparalleled advantages. BBMP office is nearby. The metro station will be close by, as is the K. R. Puram Railway Station. Manyata Tech Park, Whitefield IT hub, schools, hospitals, colleges, malls, markets, banks, etc. are nearby as well. The ORR junction of Banaswadi is close by and ORR Marathalli is a bit away for a smooth transport corridor link.

Kolte Patil Mirabilis price starts at Rs. 55.10 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 83.82 lakhs. Book your home here for a highly lucrative return on your investments.

Contact Details:
Kolte Patil Mirabilis
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.koltepatilmirabilis.net.in/

Contact
Kolte Patil Mirabilis
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Kolte Patil Mirabilis
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Kolte Patil Mirabilis, Kolte Patil Mirabilis Price
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share