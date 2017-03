Kolte Patil Mirabilis: Cradles a whole new way of luxury living!

Contact

-- A wonderful new enclave calledis coming up in the IT city of India – Bangalore. The builder group has a rich experience in the realty sector and thus this project is the result of deep expertise. The result is evident – sturdy in form, high in performance, top-notch in quality, and flawless in execution.This enclave is peaceful and wonderfully crafted. It stands proudly at Horamavu, off Banaswadi Outer Ring Road. The area is well connected to Whitefield, Hebbal, and the international airport as well. Inside,contains 640 apartments in all. The land parcel measures 8 acres. Dotted along open greens are 7 elegant towers, that rise to G + 12 floors in height.The homes here are being done up as 2 and 3 BHK homes. The sizes vary from 1028 sq. ft. to 1600 sq. ft. The layouts are well-thought-of and are spacious. The space is planned judiciously, leaving ample privacy as well. It is a shared community bond that one feels inside the campus.The premises have conveniences for a stress-free lifestyle. Then, there are features for entertainment, enjoyment, and fitness. This includes a club house, meditation center, sports' facility, kids' play area, swimming pool, gym, basketball court, multipurpose hall, etc. There is a sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, video security, firefighting equipment, power -back-up, water supply, 24 / 7 security, high-speed lifts, dedicated car parking, intercom connectivity, and skilled maintenance staff. This makes up for a holistic lifestyle.The location of the project offers unparalleled advantages. BBMP office is nearby. The metro station will be close by, as is the K. R. Puram Railway Station. Manyata Tech Park, Whitefield IT hub, schools, hospitals, colleges, malls, markets, banks, etc. are nearby as well. The ORR junction of Banaswadi is close by and ORR Marathalli is a bit away for a smooth transport corridor link.starts at Rs. 55.10 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 83.82 lakhs. Book your home here for a highly lucrative return on your investments.Contact Details:Kolte Patil MirabilisMob.No:(+91)9953 5928 48Website: http://www.koltepatilmirabilis.net.in/