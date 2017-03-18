News By Tag
Annual Mega Fest 'One India-2017' concluded at LPU Campus with 'World Peace' Promotion
• LPU national & international students from every nook and corner of the country and the continents worked together to achieve the aim
LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal and Director South Asia Relations at University of Western Australia, Prof Dr Hema Sharda, also graced the occasion. Mrs Mittal conveyed a great message to all the students that "Peace always rests upon mutual understanding and cordial relations". Going in accordance to the theme of the year, each stall at LPU displayed the stories of successes and sacrifices made to maintain peace all around. Explaining about Tamil Nadu stall LPU Engineering students Balaprakash, Sathish, Santhosh, Gopi informed that Tamil Nadu is a land of temples which teach global peace in all manners. They also informed that this state has recently got 'Largest Peace Protest" award from UNESCO. Different other stalls exhibited culture, monuments, festivals, dresses, ornaments, demons, deities, natural products, eatables and other peculiarities. During closing hours of the fest, student-groups and departments were awarded with prizes and certificates for their massive participation in exposition of oneness and world peace.
