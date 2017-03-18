Annual Mega Fest 'One India-2017' concluded at LPU Campus with 'World Peace' Promotion

• LPU national & international students from every nook and corner of the country and the continents worked together to achieve the aim

-- Carrying peculiarities of their respective states for others to understand, follow and imbibe; national & international students of Lovely Professional University from each nook and corner of the country and other continents worked together to promote world peace among all. In this regard, enormous assemblage and action-packed showcasing of beats, dances, expo-stalls, heritage and special performances achieved the aim of the year on the conclusive day of annual mega national fest of the university 'One India- 2017'. The fest is held to let diverse student community feel the fervour of peace and unity by all means. Different student-groups and departments at the university worked together day & night to highlight the importance of the respective state of India in bringing and maintaining world peace. During culmination hours of the fest, '&TV' Programme 'Voice India' fame LPU student of MA Performing Arts Paras Maan presented enchanting Music Concert; whereas, LPU students from Mumbai presented hair-raising Mallkhamb exercises.LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal and Director South Asia Relations at University of Western Australia, Prof Dr Hema Sharda, also graced the occasion. Mrs Mittal conveyed a great message to all the students that "Peace always rests upon mutual understanding and cordial relations". Going in accordance to the theme of the year, each stall at LPU displayed the stories of successes and sacrifices made to maintain peace all around. Explaining about Tamil Nadu stall LPU Engineering students Balaprakash, Sathish, Santhosh, Gopi informed that Tamil Nadu is a land of temples which teach global peace in all manners. They also informed that this state has recently got 'Largest Peace Protest" award from UNESCO. Different other stalls exhibited culture, monuments, festivals, dresses, ornaments, demons, deities, natural products, eatables and other peculiarities. During closing hours of the fest, student-groups and departments were awarded with prizes and certificates for their massive participation in exposition of oneness and world peace.