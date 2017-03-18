News By Tag
Advancements in Linking Technology Re-instilling the Hope in ADC Industry
Significant advancements in the past few years have again fuelled interest in ADCs.
Significant advancements in the past few years have again fuelled interest in ADCs. These advancements include improvements in linking technologies, which has helped in the development of drugs, such as ADCETRIS and Kadcyla. Still, only a very small amount of cytotoxic agent makes it to the cell, about 1.5% of the total dose.
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Drug (ADCETRIS, Kadcyla), Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Mode of Action, Linker, Technology, and Indication) Outlook 2022", in order to overcome these issues, the industry is coming up with more precise and optimal positioning of the link between the cytotoxin and the antibody, resulting in a "homogeneous"
Research also showed that, PolyTherics has come up with ThioBridge conjugation and linker technology. The process avoids random conjugation of ADC payload, which would result in multiple positional isomers with potentially different bioactivity, pharmacokinetics, distribution, immunogenicity, safety, and stability profiles. In different tests using trastuzumab as the exemplar antibody, ThioBridge conjugates were found to be stable in human serum, while maleimide conjugates were observed to be unstable and underwent payload de-conjugation and cross-conjugation to serum proteins, with evidence of antibody fragmentation. Owing to such advancements in linking technology used in developing ADCs, the ADCs industry is expected to flourish at a faster pace in the coming years.
