Bearinga Specializes In Providing Brand Bearings, Including SKF, Germany FAG, KOYO Bearings Etc
Bearinga specializes in providing brand bearings, including SKF, Germany FAG, KOYO bearings etc. with top quality and in various sizes and grades.
The company was founded in 2013
Bearing provides swift and easy delivery of bearings to their customers. They stock the bearings in their own warehouses and have tie-up with experienced forwarders which makes sure that the bearings are delivered quickly and efficiently. They take extra care to resolve all the customer issues and strive to deliver the best and hassle-free bearings to the customers.
These high class bearings of the world's most famous brands are extensively made by applying the deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical systems. INA is committed to producing extraordinary quality roller bearings, plain bearings and linear components. SKF manufactures almost every type of ball and roller bearing.
About the company:
The company was founded in 2013 and since then are providing top quality bearings. They are the largest supplier and distributor of bearings and provide bearings of the world's most trusted bearings brands including Sweden SKF, Germany FAG and INA, USA TIMKEN, Japan NTN, NSK, NACHI etc. Their customers come from all over the world, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Europe, within industries such as mining, oil and gas, machine tools, construction, steel industry, gearboxes, industrial motors, etc.
To know more about Bearinga and the bearings supplied by them, log on to https://www.bearinga.com/
Contact
Bearinga
***@bearinga.com
