Bearinga Specializes In Providing Brand Bearings, Including SKF, Germany FAG, KOYO Bearings Etc

Bearinga specializes in providing brand bearings, including SKF, Germany FAG, KOYO bearings etc. with top quality and in various sizes and grades.
 
 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hongkong - Bearinga provides top quality bearings to the customer, of famous brands including Sweden SKF, Germany FAG and INA, USA TIMKEN, Japan NTN, NSK, NACHI etc. Bearinga has a stock of over 100,000 top quality products of various sizes and grades. They have a stock of spherical roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, tapered roller bearings, deep groove ball bearings, needler roller bearings and other kinds of high quality ones.

The company was founded in 2013, and since then they have been the top supplier and distributor (https://www.bearinga.com/) of quality bearings. The customers from all over the world purchase bearings from Bearinga. They even supply bearings to different industries such as mining, oil and gas, construction, machine tools, steel industry, industrial motors, gearboxes, etc.

Bearing provides swift and easy delivery of bearings to their customers. They stock the bearings in their own warehouses and have tie-up with experienced forwarders which makes sure that the bearings are delivered quickly and efficiently. They take extra care to resolve all the customer issues and strive to deliver the best and hassle-free bearings to the customers.

These high class bearings of the world's most famous brands are extensively made by applying the deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical systems. INA is committed to producing extraordinary quality roller bearings, plain bearings and linear components. SKF manufactures almost every type of ball and roller bearing.

About the company:
To know more about Bearinga and the bearings supplied by them, log on to https://www.bearinga.com/

Click to Share