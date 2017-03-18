News By Tag
Rising Infrastructural Development Propelling the Market
The Saudi Arabia Furniture industry is anticipated to grow owing to development in infrastructural projects, says RNCOS in its latest report.
According to our latest research report, "Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Outlook 2022", with the entry of a number of real estate developers and increasing demand for residential property, the housing industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the past years infusing growth in the household furniture market. Booming economy, government support and young population base coupled with other secondary factors have created a strong platform for the furniture industry to grow to new horizons.
With the government launching major projects in government ministries and commissions, semi-government agencies investing in new projects etc., the Saudi Arabia furniture industry's consumption is forecasted to grow at a rate of 11% during the period of 2017-2022. Domestic furniture manufacturers are also expanding their capacity to fulfill premium household furniture demand, thus driving the overall furniture market in the Kingdom for the future.
Additionally, various commercial, residential, educational projects in the kingdom would continue to boost the demand of furniture industry. Also, the development of hospitality landscape in the country would provide an opportunity for new brands to enter in the market, harnessing the kingdom's furniture industry potential for its tourism, leisure and hospitality industries in the wake of the launch of Saudi Arabia's National Vision 2030. Such developments have continued to drive the industry in past and an upward trend is anticipated to be followed in the future.
