 
News By Tag
* Saudi Arabia Furniture Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Rising Infrastructural Development Propelling the Market

The Saudi Arabia Furniture industry is anticipated to grow owing to development in infrastructural projects, says RNCOS in its latest report.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Saudi Arabia Furniture Market

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Saudi Arabia Furniture industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to large-scale developments in its infrastructural, economical, industrial and educational projects to revamp the facilities and services in the kingdom. The country have attracted international acclaim for undertaking the world's largest investments across building up of its educational sector and upgrading healthcare facilities, resulting in rising opportunity for the furniture markets in such segment.

According to our latest research report, "Saudi Arabia Furniture Market Outlook 2022", with the entry of a number of real estate developers and increasing demand for residential property, the housing industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the past years infusing growth in the household furniture market. Booming economy, government support and young population base coupled with other secondary factors have created a strong platform for the furniture industry to grow to new horizons.

With the government launching major projects in government ministries and commissions, semi-government agencies investing in new projects etc., the Saudi Arabia furniture industry's consumption is forecasted to grow at a rate of 11% during the period of 2017-2022. Domestic furniture manufacturers are also expanding their capacity to fulfill premium household furniture demand, thus driving the overall furniture market in the Kingdom for the future.

Additionally, various commercial, residential, educational projects in the kingdom would continue to boost the demand of furniture industry. Also, the development of hospitality landscape in the country would provide an opportunity for new brands to enter in the market, harnessing the kingdom's furniture industry potential for its tourism, leisure and hospitality industries in the wake of the launch of Saudi Arabia's National Vision 2030. Such developments have continued to drive the industry in past and an upward trend is anticipated to be followed in the future.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM854.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Saudi Arabia Furniture Market
Industry:Retail
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share