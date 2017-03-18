News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Birla Global University in Bhubaneswar Offers Top BBA 2017 Economics Course with Limited Seats
The Birla Global University is located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and offers top BBA 2017 economics course with limited number of seats for students to make the most of this opportunity. This way they can shape their career in the best possible way.
The program focuses on contemporary problems that affect business and aims at solving the issues, such as managing changes in a growingly dynamic condition and business skills development across different sectors and organizations.
Under CBCS, the Bachelor of Business Administration is a full-time, 3-year professional Degree Program that consists of 6 semesters. After completing 6 semesters with success, qualified students can get a B.Com (Hons.) Degree and specialize in Human Resource management / Marketing / Finance research.
The program has a total duration of 3 years, comprising of 6 semesters. The even semester, 2nd, 4th and 6th semester, goes from January – June while the odd semester, 1st, 3rd and 5th semester, goes on from July – December. The test is held in May for even semesters and in December for odd semesters.
The course is offered with only a limited number of seats. An AITE approved institution,
The Birla Global University happens to be a top MBA college in eastern India. Spread over a 30-acre area, the whole campus includes 9 building blocks. There is Multi Media studio, residential accommodation, Wi-Fi campus, health centre and gymnasium other than offices.
The institution comes with modern infrastructure, such as sports and recreation facilities like cafeteria and play fields. The air-conditioned academic institute is a rich source of valuable books and other academic material. The college comes with top amenities and infrastructural facilities. For students who live far away and cannot visit the academic campus, the Birla Global University offers distance-learning courses that can be useful.
The college has an English Language Lab that can assist in improving Personality and Communication skills in Listening, Speaking, Writing and Reading, in collaboration with EnglishEdge and iLiqvid. In association with Cambridge English, it conducts Business English Certification (BEC) exams.
The limited number of seats for the 2017 BBA course is fast filling up, with students from across India sending applications for enrolling in the program. Those interested in the program have to act fast in order to avoid missing out the chance to study in a top academic institution.
About Birla Global University
The Birla Global University is located at Bhubaneswar, Orissa, and boasts of respected faculty members who are engaged in top managerial level jobs in the best companies and organizations. It aims to create business professionals with academic knowledge and training of industry standard.
For further information and enquiries, visit http://www.bgu.ac.in.
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751003, Odisha, INDIA
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002.
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
Contact
Birla Global University
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse