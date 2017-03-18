News By Tag
How Humidity Can Affect The Temperature Of Your Home
Everyone has had those broiling moments on a humid day, despite the weather report indicating it to be just an average warm summer day. The reason is that the humidity can corrupt our judgement of what the temperature feel is. That is the same thing that happens inside our homes.
This is how humidity can affect the temperature inside your home
When humidity levels are too high or too low, it affects the temperature inside our home.
When we feel hot, our bodies generate sweat, and as the sweat dissipates from our skin, we then cool down. High humidity inhibits the dissipation process. The air is so full of water it can't take much more, so the sweat on our skin evaporates much more slowly, if at all. When this occurs, we don't get the cooling effect sweating usually provides, and we feel hotter.
In a like manner, low humidity levels can make a room feel cooler than it really is. That's because in very dry air, sweat evaporates from the body more rapidly.
What are the signs that the indoor humidity is high?
There are many signs that you are living in a humid home. You may notice a clammy feel to your skin when you're indoors. A musty smell in your home will also indicate high humidity levels. You may also notice your windows will be fogging up.
What are the signs that the indoor humidity is too low?
Most likely you will notice the low humidity by the affect it has on your body.. As well as feeling cold, low humidity make your skin feel dry and your eyes itch. You may also notice your sinuses and throat become irritated. After a while, living in a home with low humidity can dry and inflame the mucous membrane that lines your respiratory tract. This can make you more susceptible to colds, the flu, and in other infections, especially because low humidity increases the lifespan of certain viruses. If you notice you can't seem to shake feeling sick, low humidity levels in your home may be to blame.
How can I take care of a low or high humidity problem in my home?
An efficient HVAC system (https://www.hvacphilly.com/
Regardless of its size, you can ease the pressure on your HVAC system by using a humidifier or a dehumidifier. Humidifiers add moisture to the atmosphere while dehumidifiers pull moisture from the air before it travels through your home's air ducts. When HVAC systems work with these appliances, you can enjoy a more comfortable home without significantly impacting your power bills. Rather than using a separate unit, you may like to add a dehumidifier to your HVAC system.
Use vented exhaust fans when you shower and cook to remove water vapor in the bathroom and kitchen, which are prone to high humidity.
When humidity is too high or too low, it impacts the temperature within your home. Taking steps to balance humidity and counteract temperature fluctuations can help you feel more comfortable indoors.
For more questions on how to combat humidity with your HVAC system, contact HVAC Philly at http://www.hvacphilly.com or call 215-725-6111.
