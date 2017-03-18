News By Tag
Ignite Selling Announces Strategic Partnership with Revenue Partner LLC
Ignite Selling, one of the world's foremost providers of sales training and consulting services announced its partnership with Revenue Partner LLC.
The partnership will enable Revenue Partner to leverage Ignite Selling's expertise in sales training and use all their proprietary tools and processes like the Selling Skills Interactive Learning Maps, Sales Simulations, and online tools to enable growth. Customers will get to experience Ignite Selling's customized, interactive and experiential learning programs and Revenue Partner's unique ability to align organizational strategy, structure and knowledge to reach their business strategy and reduce the risk of failing in the field. This partnership will enhance both companies' ability to help clients across all industry practices by serving them with a broader portfolio of capabilities that will drive revenue growth and sales productivity.
"I'm excited about our partnership with the top-tier consulting company, Revenue Partner which enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end growth and productivity strategy, leveraging processes, and tools through personalized learning experiences,"
"Working in partnership, Ignite Selling helps us to be uniquely positioned to stretch what's possible in delivering highly personalized and interactive learning experience across channels to the global sales team," said John Hoskins, CSO, Revenue Partner.
About Ignite Selling
Ignite Selling is a global sales performance improvement company with over eight decades of combined experience in sales, sales coaching, and sales training. With strategic sales consulting and learning alignment approach, Ignite Selling designs custom programs that are unique to their customers' needs and enable them to achieve their specific business goals. Their programs use Interactive Learning Maps™ and Competitive Sales Simulations to give learners an engaging and relevant learning experience and prepare them for their real-world challenges. For more info, visit www.igniteselling.com.
About Revenue Partner
Revenue Partner's mission is to help their clients grow their top line. By providing their clients with a wide range of action oriented solutions that are proven to achieve results Revenue Partner is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing sales support and training organizations. The coordination with our sister company The Alexander Group, the preeminent provider of Revenue Growth Strategy consulting provides a full range of services that are unmatched in the industry. For more info, visit www.revenuepartnerllc.com.
Media contact:
Contact Person Name: Kevin Jones
Company Name: Ignite Selling, Inc.
Address: 13800 Coppermine Road, 1st Floor, Herndon, VA 20171
Email: kjones@igniteselling.com
Phone: 703-234-5275
