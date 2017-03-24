03/24/17 Official: Operation #FedGatorIsADeadGator begins

 
Industry News





Official: Operation #FedGatorIsADeadGator begins

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- March 24, 2017 at 5:00am (https://www.facebook.com/notes/risque-rides/070913-press-release-rr-3-big-announcements/301245396679583)

Official Press Release

For Immediate Release

Media contact: Ryan Anthony (WithoutATraceLLC@gmail.com)

Without A Trace LLC in partnershipwith ISV Signs and Infinite Success Ventures present the following announcement:

Tampa, FL—— Without A Trace LLC in partnership withISV Signs and Infinite Success Venturesis pleased to announce a public service education program known as #FedGatorIsADeadGator. Without A Trace LLC was founded on the premise of protecting the public from the dangers of biohazards found in blood and other body fluids associated with natural death, suicide, and trauma accidents by offering Florida a premier BioHazard Cleanup and Decontamination Service. Our team recently witnessed a gator in a retention pond being fed by patrons of a local restaurant and plaza near Tampa, FL. This concerned us due to the aggressive nature that develops in alligators being fed and it is a violation of Florida State Statue 372.667. Past news of the Disney Gator Attack and the recent capture of "Fred" the gator in Hernando County who became aggressive after being fed by humans (source Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer) illustrate that feeding gators is still a problem and the public needs educated. Our team in association with ISV Signs decided to offer commercial businesses and concerned residents of communities in Florida FREE Danger: DO NOT FEED OR MOLEST the alligator signs. For a business or resident to obtain a free sign they are asked to email a request to WithoutATraceLLC@gmail.com with their contact information and mailing address. Operation #FedGatorIsADeadGator will begin 3-24-2017 with the initial sign being placed at the above mentioned retention pond and continuing until further notice.

Without A Trace LLC invites the media to help us with this initiative by being present on 3-24-2015 at 5 pm when we place the initial sign.

#FedGatorIsADeadGator

###

For more information, press only:

Ryan Anthony, Managing Member

Without A Trace LLC

1-855-9-BioHazard

1-813-751-7036

WithoutATraceLLC@gmail.com

Without A Trace LLC
Ryan Okrasinski
***@gmail.com
