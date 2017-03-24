News By Tag
03/24/17 Official: Operation #FedGatorIsADeadGator begins
Official Press Release
For Immediate Release
Media contact: Ryan Anthony (WithoutATraceLLC@
Without A Trace LLC in partnershipwith ISV Signs and Infinite Success Ventures present the following announcement:
Tampa, FL—— Without A Trace LLC in partnership withISV Signs and Infinite Success Venturesis pleased to announce a public service education program known as #FedGatorIsADeadGator. Without A Trace LLC was founded on the premise of protecting the public from the dangers of biohazards found in blood and other body fluids associated with natural death, suicide, and trauma accidents by offering Florida a premier BioHazard Cleanup and Decontamination Service. Our team recently witnessed a gator in a retention pond being fed by patrons of a local restaurant and plaza near Tampa, FL. This concerned us due to the aggressive nature that develops in alligators being fed and it is a violation of Florida State Statue 372.667. Past news of the Disney Gator Attack and the recent capture of "Fred" the gator in Hernando County who became aggressive after being fed by humans (source Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer) illustrate that feeding gators is still a problem and the public needs educated. Our team in association with ISV Signs decided to offer commercial businesses and concerned residents of communities in Florida FREE Danger: DO NOT FEED OR MOLEST the alligator signs. For a business or resident to obtain a free sign they are asked to email a request to WithoutATraceLLC@
Without A Trace LLC invites the media to help us with this initiative by being present on 3-24-2015 at 5 pm when we place the initial sign.
#FedGatorIsADeadGator
###
