03/24/17 Official: Operation #FedGatorIsADeadGator begins

--Official Press ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseMedia contact: Ryan Anthony (WithoutATraceLLC@gmail.com)Without A Trace LLC in partnership withis pleased to announce a public service education program known as #FedGatorIsADeadGator. Without A Trace LLC was founded on the premise of protecting the public from the dangers of biohazards found in blood and other body fluids associated with natural death, suicide, and trauma accidents by offering Florida a premier BioHazard Cleanup and Decontamination Service. Our team recently witnessed a gator in a retention pond being fed by patrons of a local restaurant and plaza near Tampa, FL. This concerned us due to the aggressive nature that develops in alligators being fed and it is a violation of Florida State Statue 372.667. Past news of the Disney Gator Attack and the recent capture of "Fred" the gator in Hernando County who became aggressive after being fed by humans (source Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer) illustrate that feeding gators is still a problem and the public needs educated. Our team in association with ISV Signs decided to offer commercial businesses and concerned residents of communities in Florida. For a business or resident to obtain a free sign they are asked to email a request to WithoutATraceLLC@ gmail.com with their contact information and mailing address. Operation #FedGatorIsADeadGator will begin 3-24-2017 with the initial sign being placed at the above mentioned retention pond and continuing until further notice.Without A Trace LLC invites the media to help us with this initiative by being present on 3-24-2015 at 5 pm when we place the initial sign.#FedGatorIsADeadGatorRyan Anthony, Managing MemberWithout A Trace LLC1-855-9-BioHazard1-813-751-7036WithoutATraceLLC@gmail.com