 
News By Tag
* SUN-B
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Senior Umbrella Network of Brooklyn Welcomes Three New Board Members

New board members will help fulfill SUN-B's mission to advocate for the elder population in Brooklyn
 
 
SUN-B Group 2.08_edited
SUN-B Group 2.08_edited
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* SUN-B

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Angela Villanella, President/Chair of the Senior Umbrella Network of Brooklyn (SUN-B) is pleased to announce that three new members have recently joined the board of directors. The three are Steven Metelsky, William Marco and Harvey Altman.

Steve Metelsky, the executive director of Sundance Social Adult Day Care Center in Flatbush, Brooklyn has over fifteen years' experience managing and operating Adult Daycare programs, as well as more than twenty years of combined experience in various healthcare settings. Sundance has surged in popularity recently and has been called the "place to be" for seniors and those with disabilities. The facility offers a wide array of activities, games and exercises while providing a safe haven for them to thrive. Mr. Metelsky holds an RN, BA and Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

William "Bill" Marco is a Certified Wealth Strategist, Certified Retirement Counselor, and Accredited Asset Management Specialist. His firm is Marco Wealth Strategies Group, and its mission is "to get to know and understand your needs, wants, and long-term goals….to help you develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that's designed to address your individual situation." Marco Wealth Strategies Group has office locations in Staten Island NY, Garden City LI, and meeting facilities in Brooklyn.

Harvey Altman has been involved in activities aimed at enhancing the lives of the elderly for over 35 years. He holds a doctorate in Biology (Neuroscience) from NY University. His areas of interest were learning and memory which soon transitioned into a commitment to better understand how aging and Alzheimer's and related neurodegenerative disorders impacted cognition and behavior, and how such disorders might effectively be treated. He founded a company that provided mental health services to nursing home residents in Michigan and Ohio, and thereafter joined a company within the pharmaceutical industry holding the position of Executive Director of Clinical Research for the Central Nervous System. In 2014 Dr. Altman retired, and currently does consulting and volunteer work.

"Our board is greatly enhanced by these highly accomplished professionals who come from diverse fields," says Vicki Ellner, SUN-B Founder/CEO. "We welcome their input and feel confident that they will have much to contribute to our board meetings."

Established in 2003 to serve the needs of Brooklyn's aging population, the Senior Umbrella Network of Brooklyn serves as a powerful advocacy voice for issues relating to this particular demographic. The organization, a 501c3 not for profit has an agenda dedicated to fighting ageism, fighting elder abuse and promoting access to vital services for seniors. SUN-B meetings are held monthly at various Brooklyn locations. To learn more about SUN-B visit www.sunb.org and join them on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/helpingseniorstoday/.

Contact
Karen Bomzer
***@actresume.com
End
Source:Senior Umbrella Network of Brooklyn
Email:***@actresume.com Email Verified
Tags:SUN-B
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Actresume Communications Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share