Senior Umbrella Network of Brooklyn Welcomes Three New Board Members
New board members will help fulfill SUN-B's mission to advocate for the elder population in Brooklyn
Steve Metelsky, the executive director of Sundance Social Adult Day Care Center in Flatbush, Brooklyn has over fifteen years' experience managing and operating Adult Daycare programs, as well as more than twenty years of combined experience in various healthcare settings. Sundance has surged in popularity recently and has been called the "place to be" for seniors and those with disabilities. The facility offers a wide array of activities, games and exercises while providing a safe haven for them to thrive. Mr. Metelsky holds an RN, BA and Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
William "Bill" Marco is a Certified Wealth Strategist, Certified Retirement Counselor, and Accredited Asset Management Specialist. His firm is Marco Wealth Strategies Group, and its mission is "to get to know and understand your needs, wants, and long-term goals….to help you develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that's designed to address your individual situation." Marco Wealth Strategies Group has office locations in Staten Island NY, Garden City LI, and meeting facilities in Brooklyn.
Harvey Altman has been involved in activities aimed at enhancing the lives of the elderly for over 35 years. He holds a doctorate in Biology (Neuroscience)
"Our board is greatly enhanced by these highly accomplished professionals who come from diverse fields," says Vicki Ellner, SUN-B Founder/CEO. "We welcome their input and feel confident that they will have much to contribute to our board meetings."
Established in 2003 to serve the needs of Brooklyn's aging population, the Senior Umbrella Network of Brooklyn serves as a powerful advocacy voice for issues relating to this particular demographic. The organization, a 501c3 not for profit has an agenda dedicated to fighting ageism, fighting elder abuse and promoting access to vital services for seniors. SUN-B meetings are held monthly at various Brooklyn locations. To learn more about SUN-B visit www.sunb.org and join them on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/
