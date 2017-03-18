 
IE Marketing Earns 2016 Constant Contact All Star Award

Recognized Among Top 10 Percent of Customers Driving Powerful Email Marketing Results
 
 
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- IE Marketing (https://instantedits.com/) has been named a 2016 All Star Award winner by Constant Contact (http://www.constantcontact.com), part of the Endurance International Group, Inc.'s (http://www.endurance.com/)  family of brands and the trusted marketing advisor to hundreds of thousands of small organizations worldwide. The annual award recognizes the most successful 10 percent of Constant Contact's customer base, based on their significant achievements using email marketing to engage their customers and drive results for their organization during the prior year.

IE Marketing is an award-winning, full-service content creation company serving diverse clients ranging from high-end international design and consulting firms to local non-profits. The company provides content for websites, blogs, press releases, newsletters, email newsletters, traditional and web articles, social media posts and more.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Constant Contact for achieving strong marketing results that help our clients better connect with their customers," said Founder Trish Stukbauer. "Constant Contact's tools have helped us enhance customer engagement and built active, lasting client relationships."

Small businesses and nonprofits using Constant Contact's email marketing tools are eligible for this award. Criteria used to select this year's All Stars included the following:

·    Level of engagement with email campaigns

·    Open, bounce, and click-through rates

·    Use of social sharing features

·    Use of mailing list sign-up tools

·    Use of reporting tools

"Email marketing continues to deliver the highest returns of any marketing channel. Yet its ability to engage customers, drive awareness, boost sales, and increase donations isn't always a given. It requires a balance of best practices and relevant content delivered through a powerful email marketing engine," said Jamie Waldinger, Senior Director Corporate Development & Strategy, Constant Contact. "This year's All Stars embody that balance, and we laud IE Marketing's achievements with this All Star Award."

