Arise 'n' Shine and CSI Ewart School Announce a Strategic Partnership

 
 
Arise 'n' Shine - CSI Ewart Partnership
Arise 'n' Shine - CSI Ewart Partnership
 
CHENNAI, India - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Arise 'n' Shine International, a Michigan-based educational enterprise has signed up with CSI Ewart Matriculation School located at Anna Nagar to offer the School of English programme through the application of Emotional Intelligence (EI).

A recent finding from Pearson's Voice of Teachers' survey highlights the significant drop in the students' engagement with the activities of the school and therefore it becomes important to introduce innovative methods for engaging the young learners. "Arise 'n' Shine's School of English programme applies the components of Emotional Intelligence that maximize the students' learning potential and result in the holistic transformation of students", says Raj Ganesh, the CEO of Arise 'n' Shine.  "It is not advisable to overwhelm our kids with just facts, figures and theories. Unlike the traditional educational system, EI helps children to successfully face the several tests of life and not the life of tests", adds Raj Ganesh.

It is indeed encouraging that the principal of CSI Ewart School, Mrs. Suneera Samuel also shares similar vision about the role of incorporating emotional intelligence in education. Mrs. Samuel recognises the importance of EI in addition to the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) for the students in her school. The School of English programme will enable children to think in English, speak in fluent English and above all develop in them a strong self-esteem.

The School of English programme will be integrated with Ewart's curriculum starting from Kindergarten up to the Eighth Grade. Arise 'n' Shine has been consecutively ranked by the Education World for five years for its rich and exhaustive curriculum.

For more details visit  http://myarisenshine.com/

Mr. Raj Ganesh, CEO - Arise 'n' Shine
Mrs. Suneera Samuel, Principal - CSI Ewart School
Source:Arise 'n' Shine
