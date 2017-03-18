News By Tag
Arise 'n' Shine and CSI Ewart School Announce a Strategic Partnership
A recent finding from Pearson's Voice of Teachers' survey highlights the significant drop in the students' engagement with the activities of the school and therefore it becomes important to introduce innovative methods for engaging the young learners. "Arise 'n' Shine's School of English programme applies the components of Emotional Intelligence that maximize the students' learning potential and result in the holistic transformation of students", says Raj Ganesh, the CEO of Arise 'n' Shine. "It is not advisable to overwhelm our kids with just facts, figures and theories. Unlike the traditional educational system, EI helps children to successfully face the several tests of life and not the life of tests", adds Raj Ganesh.
It is indeed encouraging that the principal of CSI Ewart School, Mrs. Suneera Samuel also shares similar vision about the role of incorporating emotional intelligence in education. Mrs. Samuel recognises the importance of EI in addition to the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) for the students in her school. The School of English programme will enable children to think in English, speak in fluent English and above all develop in them a strong self-esteem.
The School of English programme will be integrated with Ewart's curriculum starting from Kindergarten up to the Eighth Grade. Arise 'n' Shine has been consecutively ranked by the Education World for five years for its rich and exhaustive curriculum.
For more details visit http://myarisenshine.com/
