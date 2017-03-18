News By Tag
Chef Mick Brown to Host #GYMM BBQ Fundraiser to Benefit Houston Teens
The new BBQ RESCUES! Foundation goes Non-Profit as it returns to Texas
The Houston event starts on Sunday afternoon with a BBQ Bootcamp, where the Chef Mick will teach a select group of Teen Volunteers how to set up for a Food Fundraiser. Then Guests will arrive at 4:00pm to taste the Menu prepared by the Teens. There will also be a Cooking Demonstration by Chef Mick to show families how to prepare the Recipes at home, for a fraction of what they would spend at the Drive Thru.
Guests must RSVP and are encouraged to "Pay What You Can". Proceeds will benefit OCOF's efforts to curb youth violence and offer productive alternative activities, like Sunday's event. A relatively new organization, GIFT's focus has been organizing holiday toy drives for underprivileged youths. They also encourage teens to actively participate in helping the community.
#GYMM- Gift Your McFastFood Money will take place on Sunday March 26, at 4:00pm. The location will be at 16755 Ella Blvd. #216. Guests should RSVP by calling (832) 583-6263. There is also Online Registration available on the BBQ RESCUES! Website: http://www.BBQRescues.com.
Media should contact Larry Bertrand at (832) 583-OCOF (6263).
BBQ RESCUES! Foundation
(832) 583-6263
***@bbqrescues.com
