EntirelyBiz Announces Toshiba TSD Upgrade Program

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- EntirelyBiz a provider of cloud and on-premises business phone systems, today announced an upgrade program for Toshiba TSD customers. This announcement comes on the heels of Toshiba announcing it would be "winding down" its Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD).
On March 21st Toshiba's Telecommunication Systems Division (TSD) announced to its dealers they are winding-down business immediately leaving their entire customer base scrambling for replacement systems. Toshiba TSD is providing its customers and partners sixty days' notice and that's it, game over!
Fortunately, EntirelyBiz is offering a path forward for Toshiba TSB customers. For a limited time EntirelyBiz is offering Toshiba TSD customers up to 50% off when they upgrade to our cloud or on-premises business phone systems.
"We've been offering business phone systems for 30 years and Toshiba's announcement is the latest domino to fall in the traditional telecom market," said Michael Meldrum, CEO of EntirelyBiz. "We feel for customers being abandoned by large companies no longer interested in supporting them. We want to provide these customers a path forward to a more secure future."
EntirelyBiz's Toshiba TSD upgrade program offers customers up to 50% off an upgrade to a cloud subscription or any of its on-premises business phone systems. EntirelyBiz is committed to providing Toshiba's telecommunication customers a path forward even if this giant corporation is not. Details of the plan can be found here.
"We've developed our reputation on providing an extremely high-level of customer support," said Meldrum. "We've have a network of vendors, suppliers and partners that enable us to deliver quality support for business phone systems and associated services to mid-size and small businesses throughout North America."
About EntirelyBiz:
EntirelyBiz is an IT managed services provider offering structured cabling, network infrastructure, cloud migrations, mobility, business phone systems, and business security systems to mid-size and small businesses. EntirelyBiz will keep your business premises, network, communications, and IT systems secure, optimized and available. We're big enough to offer the technology and services you need, while acting small providing local implementation and ongoing support. Learn more at www.entirelybiz.com or contact us at 586-439-2000. EntirelyBiz is a wholly owned brand of Complete Interactive Technologies.
