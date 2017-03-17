News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Paul L. Porretta, Partner, Morrison Cohen LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://theknowledgegroup.org/
About Paul L. Porretta
Paul is a Partner in Morrison Cohen's Employment, Compensation & Benefits Department. His practice focuses on a wide range of services related to 401(k) plans, pension plans, multiemployer plans, Employee Stock Ownership Plans ("ESOPs"), and ERISA issues. In addition, Paul's experience covers executive compensation, executive employment arrangements, health and welfare plans, and HIPAA compliance.
About Morrison Cohen LLP
Morrison Cohen LLP has grown to become one of New York's leading full-service mid-size commercial law firms. For the third consecutive year, the firm has been named to The National Law Journal's Midsize Hot List. Morrison Cohen offers deep experience and senior-level attorney attention at rational billing rates. The firm principally serves the middle market, providing a full array of highly sophisticated corporate, capital markets, business litigation, real estate, bankruptcy and reorganization, compensation, benefits and employment, and other commercial, transactional, and individual client legal services.
Event Synopsis:
An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a tax-qualified defined-contribution retirement benefit plan that is designed to invest primarily in stock of the sponsoring employer. ESOPs provide a valuable retirement benefit for employees, incentives for employee productivity and tax advantages for shareholders.
ESOPs are subject to specific requirements under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA. In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand important issues in establishing and operating an ESOP, as well as navigating compliance with IRS and Department of Labor rules governing ESOPs.
Key Topics
- Types of ESOP Companies: Public, Private, Banks (special issues)
- ESOP Company Characteristics
- ESOP Company Advantages
- Is Your Company a Good ESOP Candidate?
- Establishing an ESOP
- Structuring an ESOP Transaction
- ESOP Plan Administration
- ESOP Account Distribution Issues
- Special Considerations for Subchapter S Corporations
- Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse