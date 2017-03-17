News By Tag
Jackie Salmon, Field Vice President, Consulting Services, OneAmerica to Speak at TKG's Event
About Jackie Salmon
Jackie J. Salmon, A.S.A., M.A.A.A., is Field Vice President of Consulting Services with OneAmerica. Ms. Salmon has consulted on both defined benefit and defined contribution plans since 1981 (ESOPs since 1991). Her firm does full service retirement plan administration and actuarial work, including ESOP recordkeeping and repurchase liability studies. Ms. Salmon received both her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Indiana University. She is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries, serves on the Administration Advisory Committee of The ESOP Association, serves on the Advisory Committee of the Indiana Chapter of The ESOP Association, and is a member of the NCEO.
About OneAmerica
OneAmerica® includes a family of financial companies. As a mutual organization, OneAmerica has no shareholders. The company is accountable only to its clients or policyholders. OneAmerica provides life insurance, retirement services, asset-based long-term care and employee benefits.
Event Synopsis:
An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a tax-qualified defined-contribution retirement benefit plan that is designed to invest primarily in stock of the sponsoring employer. ESOPs provide a valuable retirement benefit for employees, incentives for employee productivity and tax advantages for shareholders.
ESOPs are subject to specific requirements under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA. In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand important issues in establishing and operating an ESOP, as well as navigating compliance with IRS and Department of Labor rules governing ESOPs.
Key Topics
- Types of ESOP Companies: Public, Private, Banks (special issues)
- ESOP Company Characteristics
- ESOP Company Advantages
- Is Your Company a Good ESOP Candidate?
- Establishing an ESOP
- Structuring an ESOP Transaction
- ESOP Plan Administration
- ESOP Account Distribution Issues
- Special Considerations for Subchapter S Corporations
- Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
