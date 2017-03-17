News By Tag
Civil Air Patrol 75th Anniversary Display
Reno-Tahoe International Airport Supports Historic Installation
First Lieutenant Maryan Tooker, Nevada Wing Public Affairs Officer said, "Planning for the display began in 2014. The question was whether the display would be a permanent installation extending beyond the 75th anniversary, or be a short-term display. Numerous possibilities were explored until the RNO Airport Authority granted use of the beautiful and highly visible space in Concourse C for six months." Once the installation was completed on December 21 2016, Tooker added, "We couldn't have asked for a better location along the concourse, and deeply appreciate the amazing support from the airport authority staff."
In the meantime, the display team began collecting historic items for the display. Contributors include CAP National Archives, Reno Composite Squadron, Nevada Wing Headquarters, Lt Col Doris North, Lt Col Shawn Brewer, Lt Col Deborah Pierce, Major Ted Riek, Capt Moe Makowski, and 1st Lt Maryan Tooker. Of special note, just two weeks before the installation date, a gentleman contacted Nevada Wing Headquarters and donated a complete WWII CAP senior uniform in pristine condition, and included the original insignia and flight cap.
Nevada Wing also received a total seven proclamations, six of which are prominently displayed above the World War II display case. Proclamations received included former President Barack Obama, former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, Congressman Mark Amodei, Congressman Dean Heller, City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, and City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Lt Michael Atkin, Deputy Commander Nellis Composite Squadron, spearheaded this effort.
The display cases include historic items and uniforms from World War II era, Cold War era, the CAP Cadet program history, and memorabilia from the Reno Air Squadron (now Reno Composite Squadron). Vintage electronic items include: D V-730 Dosimeter (1954 - 1956); High-range gamma radon detector & charger, RCD V-715 – 1970s; and a Nova-Tech Air-O-Ear TR-102 VHS Radio, 1950s -1960s
The final display case shows the tools that were commonly utilized in primary and advanced flight training before the recent transition to glass cockpits, GPS, the internet, iPads and tablets, and other electronic fight planning tools and software.
There is a table dedicated to recruiting and information. There is a literature rack full of informative brochures and booklets. Close by is a 24-7 looping video, and a guest book.
The bright yellow replica model of a Civil Air Patrol 1930s biplane is a prominent display piece. By the mid-1930s they had reached their performance limits, although a few biplanes were still used late into World War II. This model was built by the Truckee Composite Squadron, later acquired by the Reno Composite Squadron. The biplane is "hangered" at Nevada Wing Headquarters. It has been seen in many local parades over the years, most recently the annual Sparks Hometown Christmas Parade.
Civil Air Patrol has a rich history of selfless public service throughout America. While thousands traveled overseas to fight, there were many who volunteered to protect America's coasts -- and Civil Air Patrol was born 1 December 1941. CAP's founders flew patrols that discouraged and eventually stopped the U-boat attacks. They also patrolled the country's borders by air, towed targets for military trainees, spotted forest fires, conducted search and rescue missions, provided disaster relief and emergency transport of people and parts and conducted orientation flights for future pilots.
Today, Civil Air Patrol is congressionally chartered and operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. CAP performs services for the federal government as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and for states/local communities as a nonprofit organization. CAP is made up of eight geographic regions consisting of 52 wings (the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia), consisting of 56,000 volunteer youth and adult members nationwide. It is a strategic partner of the Air Force, serving as a member of its Total Force. CAP has three primary missions — Emergency Services, Cadet Programs and Aerospace Education. For more information, go to www.gocivilairpatrol.com or http://www.nvwg.cap.gov.
1st Lt Maryan Tooker, NVWG Public Affairs Officer
***@yahoo.com
