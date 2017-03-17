 
Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Ken Cirka Improving Smiles with Invisalign Braces

PHILADELPHIA - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Ken Cirka, a Cosmetic Dentist, is helping his clients improve their smiles Invisalign "invisible" braces. Invisalign braces are for people seeking perfectly aligned teeth that will give them a beautiful smile and make them look and feel more attractive, without wearing metal braces.

Invisalign braces are virtually invisible and straighten your teeth without having to wear traditional metal braces. Invisalign braces use a series of "invisible" clear removable aligners to move your teeth over time to give you the smile you deserve.

"People aren't born with a perfectly aligned smile, but having a great smile and self-confidence can change your life for the better," stated Dr. Ken Cirka - Philadelphia Cosmetic Dentist. "Invisalign braces are today's latest advancement in straightening your teeth and improving your smile. They're proven to align your teeth faster than traditional metal braces, plus they're 'invisible' and more comfortable to wear."

Invisalign braces offer many advantages over traditional metal braces:

* Comfortable: The use of plastic aligners instead of metal offers a smooth surface that is gentle in your mouth so you won't feel any pain.

* Removable: You can take them out to eat, sleep or brush your teeth.

* "Invisible": Invisalign braces are made of clear plastic aligners so most people won't even know you're wearing them.

* Affordable: In most cases, Invisalign braces cost is less than traditional metal braces.

* Fast: In most cases your treatment time is less than that of traditional braces.

To learn more about Invisalign braces provided by Ken Cirka DMD in Philadelphia visit http://www.phillydentistry.com/invisalign.html

About Dr. Ken Cirka - Cosmetic Dentist in Philadelphia

Philadelphia dentist Dr. Ken Cirka, D.M.D. is a general and cosmetic dentist specializing in cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, dental crowns and implants, tooth whitening, restorative dentistry and preventive care for healthy teeth and gums. Call (215) 568-6222 for a free consultation, or visit Dr. Cirka online: http://www.PhillyDentistry.com/

