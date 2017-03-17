 
News By Tag
* Executive Coaching
* Consulting
* Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Local Business Owner Dr. Rochelle L. Webb Named to NSBA Leadership Council

 
 
RL Webb
RL Webb
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Executive Coaching
Consulting
Training

Industry:
Services

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Executives

DALLAS - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Local Business Owner Dr. Rochelle L. Webb Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX – Dr. Rochelle L. Webb, Chief Executive Officer, 3W Consulting Group LLC, Little Elm, TX was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Webb, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Webb. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."

Webb converts her solid background in executive leadership spanning executive coaching and training, health reform, employment services, public policy, strategic planning, project/program portfolio management, and multi-million-dollar budgetary control into actionable results for 3W Consulting Group, LLC customers.

Webb joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Dr. Rochelle L. Webb as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

Please click here (https://www.3wconsultinggroup.com/) to learn more about 3W Consulting Group LLC.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz/leadershipcouncil.

3W Consulting Group, LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned management consulting company. A US-based company, our experts provide consultative advice, training, strategic planning, operational analysis, and real world business experience to help customers solve their most challenging business problems. We deliver results through business and management consulting, executive coaching, educational consulting, leadership development and assessment, training, and more.

Contact
Dr. Rochelle L. Webb
3W Consulting Group LLC
***@3wconsultinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@3wconsultinggroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Coaching, Consulting, Training
Industry:Services
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share