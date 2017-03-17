News By Tag
Local Business Owner Dr. Rochelle L. Webb Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX – Dr. Rochelle L. Webb, Chief Executive Officer, 3W Consulting Group LLC, Little Elm, TX was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Webb, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,"
Webb joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
"I am proud to have Dr. Rochelle L. Webb as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."
3W Consulting Group, LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned management consulting company. A US-based company, our experts provide consultative advice, training, strategic planning, operational analysis, and real world business experience to help customers solve their most challenging business problems. We deliver results through business and management consulting, executive coaching, educational consulting, leadership development and assessment, training, and more.
