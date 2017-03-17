Bruce Mace and Gus Dumoulin Join Forces at The Ice Factory of Central Florida

End

-- Bruce Mace and Gus Dumoulin Join Forces at The Ice Factory of Central FloridaBruce Mace born in the Province of Quebec is no stranger to the sport of hockey. Bruce has had a passion for the game and coaching for over 35 years. He coaches with the philosophy that proper training and development of skills is essential to producing successful hockey players. With that philosophy there is no better place than the Ice Factory of Central Florida. With the recent addition of Gus Dumoulin as Hockey Director, Bruce can utilize the advanced training program to develop even more successful hockey teams.This will not be the first time Bruce and Gus have joined forces. Bruce and Gus met through Turcotte Stick Handling Hockey School where Gus was head hockey instructor for 19 years. Bruce quickly realized that in order to build strong teams he would need to utilize Gus and Turcotte Stick Handling training and that is how the partnership was formed. In 2001 Gus joined Bruce to train his Kissimmee Flames Bantam AA team that attended the State playoffs. The next season Bruce and Gus teamed up again to coach the Kissimmee Colts Peewee AA team and they became State Champions. There is no doubt that together Bruce and Gus have a tradition of producing winning teams.Bruce has been involved with OYHA for 20 years and was a member of the original OYHA board for 3 years. All tolled Bruce has 5 SAHOF State Championships as well at the High School level. Bruce feels that with Gus bringing his training philosophy as Hockey Director to the Kissimmee Ice Factory it is the perfect opportunity for him to produce even more successful youth hockey players. With the team of training and development coaches that the Ice Factory and Gus Dumoulin bring to Kissimmee it will revitalize true youth hockey training that is in high demand. Bruce is looking forward to meeting with all the parents and players to provide everyone with a detailed training and team development program.Coming soon...