This Mothers' Day gift will be the best you will ever give or get Gather around, dads, grandparents, friends; this is the only gift every mother will want. 1 2 3 4 Hot Air Balloon keepsake with toddler romper. Custom Fashion keepsake with baby dress. Sailboat keepsake with newborn pajama. Custom Fashion keepsake with newborn hat. SEATTLE - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Moms are going so emotional over these unique baby keepsakes created by Seattle-based artist Louma El-Khoury, aka Pokidots!



El-Khoury took the term "unique" to a whole new level with these framed keepsakes that she creates using a special item of clothing that your own child wore when he or she was a baby. "Every mother has a couple of items -- onesies, dresses, blankets, hats -- that she secretly keeps stored away because of their emotional value, and the precious memories and moments they hold," suggests El-Khoury, a mother of two little girls. Instead of keeping these cherished clothes hidden indefinitely, moms (and a couple of dads) send them to her to work her magic and craft a unique and high-quality keepsake that they display in their home, and that will last for generations.



Three designs are available right now: a fashion keepsake for girls, and a sailboat and a hot air balloon for both boys and girls. To add to the uniqueness and value of these pieces of art, El-Khoury also offers custom-illustrated girl illustrations. "The girl can be illustrated to look like your daughter, or, if your daughter is little, like an imagined adult version of your daughter," the artist told KOMO News anchor Mary Nam, during a recent live interview feature.



El-Khoury is a fashion illustrator, and she started by creating two of these keepsakes for her own daughters, with pieces of her favorite and most precious of their outfits. After getting inquiries and requests from her friends, she decided to start selling them, and eventually created a sailboat and hot air balloon versions that work for boys as well. In the last nine months since she started, El-Khoury's website evolved substantially, sales are steadily going up, her Instagram account grew to more than 1,000 followers, and she is starting to be known in the mom circles. Her clients are all very pleased, and describe her work as "exceptional pieces of art," "true masterpieces," "treasured heirlooms to pass on," and "sophisticated art pieces."



"Right now, I am preparing to display my work at the Urban Craft Uprising show on May 6, and I think it will be a great opportunity because it's right before Mothers' Day. There will be very special Mothers' Day vouchers that can be gifted to moms, so they could redeem a baby keepsake with them. I am very excited!" El-Khoury says.



Custom keepsake vouchers are available on the Pokidots! website. Visit the website to learn more about these keepsakes, and follow @pokidots on Instagram for daily photos and updates.



