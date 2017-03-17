 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Kids Open Casting Call and Workshop

 
 
Kids Casting Call & Workshop
ATLANTA - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- UED Studios and Adorable Talent presents the Children's Casting Call and Workshop Event. Give your child a chance to be discovered by some of the top industry professionals in acting, modeling, and dancing. This event will take place at UED Studios, 5658 Buford Hwy. Norcross, GA 30071 from 11am-6pm with Carolyne Volpe (Casting Director for Sesame Street), Jessica Moultrie (CEO and Owner of Adorable Talent), and Jeremy "Unique" Davis (Celebrity Choreographer and Owner of UED Studios). A portions of the proceeds will go to The Giving Boutique.

Now casting kids of all races and ethnicities from ages 3-14, Event times and details are as follows:

11:00am-12:00pm: Casting for Dancers ages 15 & up

12:00pm-2:00pm: Casting for Dancers, actors/actresses, and models ages 3-14

2:30pm-3:30pm: Kids enjoy complimentary bounce houses, popcorn, food trucks, snow cones, and more

4:00pm-6:00pm: Workshop w/Carolyne Volpe (Casting Director for Sesame Street); Teach the kids the ins and outs of the audition process, tell them what to do at auditions, go over expressions and skills for commercials and TV

Visit UED Studios at http://www.uedstudios.com and follow them on instagram @uedstudios

Visit Adorable Talent at http://www.adorabletalent.com

