News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mixwell Premium Sodas and Mixers Now Available at Lee's Discount Liquor in Las Vegas
"Lee's Discount Liquors is synonymous with spirits in Las Vegas, so we are extremely excited to partner with them to bring Mixwell to a wider audience outside of bars and restaurants,'' said Billy Ray, Mixwell founder.
Mixwell offers a range of premium sodas created by the veteran Hollywood bartender. Each flavor is inspired by Los Angeles and specifically crafted to pair with quality spirits. The unique, resealable 12-ounce can is designed to lock in the freshness between each pour ensuring every mix is perfect. Each can has three servings, making Mixwell an ideal partner for mixing your own cocktail.
The modern flavors, inspired by the diversity of Los Angeles and the company's belief that "The World is Better When you Mix Well" include Young Ginger Ale, Dandelion Tonic Water and Mojave Grapefruit Soda.
In addition to Lee's Discount Liquor, Mixwell is also available at Wynn Las Vegas and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as well as in Total Wines & More stores. For more information on where to find Mixwell in Nevada, visit www.http://pleasemixwell.com.
Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse