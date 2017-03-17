 
News By Tag
* Bartender
* Sodas
* Premium Mixers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Mixwell Premium Sodas and Mixers Now Available at Lee's Discount Liquor in Las Vegas

 
 
Mixwell Now Available at Lee's Discount Liquor. Credit: Mixwell
Mixwell Now Available at Lee's Discount Liquor. Credit: Mixwell
LAS VEGAS - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Mixwell, a beverage company founded by former Hollywood bartender Billy Ray, announced that its brand of premium sodas and mixers are now available for purchase at Lee's Discount Liquor stores in Las Vegas.

         "Lee's Discount Liquors is synonymous with spirits in Las Vegas, so we are extremely excited to partner with them to bring Mixwell to a wider audience outside of bars and restaurants,'' said Billy Ray, Mixwell founder.

         Mixwell offers a range of premium sodas created by the veteran Hollywood bartender. Each flavor is inspired by Los Angeles and specifically crafted to pair with quality spirits. The unique, resealable 12-ounce can is designed to lock in the freshness between each pour ensuring every mix is perfect. Each can has three servings, making Mixwell an ideal partner for mixing your own cocktail.

         The modern flavors, inspired by the diversity of Los Angeles and the company's belief that "The World is Better When you Mix Well" include Young Ginger Ale, Dandelion Tonic Water and Mojave Grapefruit Soda.

         In addition to Lee's Discount Liquor, Mixwell is also available at Wynn Las Vegas and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as well as in Total Wines & More stores. For more information on where to find Mixwell in Nevada, visit www.http://pleasemixwell.com.

Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Source:Mixwell
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Tags:Bartender, Sodas, Premium Mixers
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reggie Burton Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share