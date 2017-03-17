News By Tag
Spring Kickoff at The Growing Place in Aurora!
The Growing Place Garden Center is located at 2000 Montgomery Rd in Aurora. Just 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave/Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Classes start at 9am and run through 3pm on the hour. Tool sharpening by Will Storm from 11am-4pm. Fees vary per piece and are paid directly to Will Storm. Visit http://www.thegrowingplace.com/
Full Schedule for April 1st — Pick and choose the classes that
interest you!
Track 1: Lazy Landscaping
9am – Landscape Design De-mystified—
10am – Staging & Framing Your Landscape with Trees & Shrubs
11am – Focal Point Ideas—Showy Shrubs, Perennials, Annuals & Accents
12pm – Garden Tours & Lunch
1pm – Great Plant Combinations—
2pm – Plants for Less Maintenance—
Track 2: Promising Plants
9am – Herbs, Berries, & Fruit Trees
10am – Roses & Companion Plants
11am – Pollinator Plants for Butterflies, Bees & Birds
12pm– Greenhouse Tours & Lunch
1pm – Hosta, Heuchera & Hellebores
2pm – Hydrangeas & Easy Care Shrubs
3pm – Grasses & Spring, Summer & Fall Companion Plants
Track 3: Great Growing
9am – Getting Started in the Garden
10am – Organic Gardening, Approved Products & Beneficial Insects
11am – Vegetable Gardening
12pm – Container Garden Demo (or plant your own!) & Lunch
1pm – Spring Pruning
2pm – Right Plant, Right Place—Making the Most of Your Garden's Specific Conditions
About The Growing Place Garden Center
With two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville, IL and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery. They changed the name in 1976 to The Growing Place and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with nearly 1,000 varieties and user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.thegrowingplace.com/
Contact
The Growing Place
Becca Massat
630.355.4000
***@thegrowingplace.com
