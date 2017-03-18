 
News By Tag
* Fred Tieken
* Contemporary Art
* Icehouse Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Fred Tieken will exhibit at the Icehouse Gallery, Phoenix AZ

 
 
Fred Tieken, Uno In Love
Fred Tieken, Uno In Love
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fred Tieken
* Contemporary Art
* Icehouse Gallery

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Events

PHOENIX - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Fred Tieken has been invited to exhibit his artwork at the beautiful Icehouse Gallery in the heart of the Warehouse District in Downtown Phoenix. Fresh off his exhibitions at LA Art Show and Miami Basil, this marks Tieken's first exhibition in Phoenix, AZ in over a year. Tieken is thrilled to be exhibiting alongside a talented line up of artists including Jayme Blue, Larry Ortega and Joe Holdren in what promises to be a stellar show with a dynamic combination of art.

Tieken's artwork is expressionistic and painterly in style, highlighting personal subjects and experiences through irony and wit. The artist's love of color, bold lines and mixed media are seamlessly blended with his wry social commentary and smart symbolism. Tieken's art allows the viewer a brief glimpse into his colorful and dazzling world where one senses a pure excitement and passion for life, art, and music. "Painting is like baring my soul to the world," states Tieken whose level of emotional commitment is beautifully and vividly demonstrated in his work.

Working from his two studios in Venice Beach, California and Paradise Valley, Arizona, Tieken's work has been featured in more than 60 juried exhibitions and one-person shows from coast-to-coast. He also has shown in major art fairs including Aqua Art Miami, XContemporary, Spectrum Miami, LA Art Show and Palm Springs Fine Art Fair.

First Friday Opening Reception is April 7 from 6 to 10pm, refreshments will be served (No RSVP is required to attend). An additional reception will be held on Third Friday, April 21 from 6 to 10pm. The exhibition will be on display at the Icehouse Gallery from April 7 through April 21, 2017. Icehouse Gallery is located at 429 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix and is open Monday through Friday from 9am until 5pm (Free Parking in West Lot).

For more information regarding Fred Tieken or this exhibition please visit fredtieken.com (http://fredtieken.com/gallery.html) or contact Gail Tieken at gailtieken@gmail.com or (480) 707-1285.

Contact
Gail Tieken
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Fred Tieken
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nicole Royse News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share