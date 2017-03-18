News By Tag
Fred Tieken will exhibit at the Icehouse Gallery, Phoenix AZ
Tieken's artwork is expressionistic and painterly in style, highlighting personal subjects and experiences through irony and wit. The artist's love of color, bold lines and mixed media are seamlessly blended with his wry social commentary and smart symbolism. Tieken's art allows the viewer a brief glimpse into his colorful and dazzling world where one senses a pure excitement and passion for life, art, and music. "Painting is like baring my soul to the world," states Tieken whose level of emotional commitment is beautifully and vividly demonstrated in his work.
Working from his two studios in Venice Beach, California and Paradise Valley, Arizona, Tieken's work has been featured in more than 60 juried exhibitions and one-person shows from coast-to-coast. He also has shown in major art fairs including Aqua Art Miami, XContemporary, Spectrum Miami, LA Art Show and Palm Springs Fine Art Fair.
First Friday Opening Reception is April 7 from 6 to 10pm, refreshments will be served (No RSVP is required to attend). An additional reception will be held on Third Friday, April 21 from 6 to 10pm. The exhibition will be on display at the Icehouse Gallery from April 7 through April 21, 2017. Icehouse Gallery is located at 429 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix and is open Monday through Friday from 9am until 5pm (Free Parking in West Lot).
For more information regarding Fred Tieken or this exhibition please visit fredtieken.com (http://fredtieken.com/
Contact
Gail Tieken
***@gmail.com
